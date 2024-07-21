Shrek 5: What We Know So Far About The Long-Awaited Installment

SOMEBODY ONCE TOLD ME...

*Clears throat* I apologize for that. This random outburst is needed because we finally have confirmation that Shrek 5 is happening after all these years, and yes, we have to talk about it.

While there are plenty of movies coming out as part of the 2024 movie schedule , the animation category has been on fire. From the box-office smash of Inside Out 2 to the family pic Despicable Me 4 taking over, animation has been on a roll and will continue with releases like The Wild Robot and more in the future.

But, I’m already looking at the next few years because now Shrek 5 is going to be a part of it, and I literally cannot wait. Who’s going to be in it, and when can we expect to see this long-awaited franchise installment? Here is what we know.

DreamWorks Animation confirmed on its X (formerly Twitter) page that Shrek 5 will be released on July 1st, 2026.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGuJuly 9, 2024

That’s right. We have a confirmation and release date all in the same post. While it would be great for the film to be part of the 2025 movie release schedule , I’m fine with having to wait two years for a movie that I’ve had to wait literally more than a decade for already.

The last film, Shrek Forever After, was released back in 2010. Then, spinoff films about a side character – Puss in Boots and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – were released, but it’s been nearly fifteen years since we got another new story with Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and the rest of the gang all back together again. The Shrek movies are seriously beloved by all, and since it’s been so long, I have a feeling that people are going to adore this movie.

The Shrek 5 Cast

While the film itself is confirmed, we also know that three former cast members will be back for the fifth Shrek film, thanks to that X post from above. These include:

Mike Myers as Shrek

Get ready because Mike Myers will be coming back to voice the iconic ogre in Shrek 5. Myers is pretty much a comedic legend, having memorable roles in projects such as Wayne’s World, the Austin Powers films, The Cat in the Hat, and more, but he’s appeared in less over the last decade or so. Some of his most recent films include roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and Amsterdam.

However, to hear that Myers is going to be back to voice Shrek makes me so freaking happy.

Eddie Murphy as Donkey

Eddie Murphy has been having a career resurgence over the last few years. While he did take a bit of a hiatus from acting, we’ve seen him appear in some pretty awesome films, like Dolemite Is My Name. He’s even returned to past characters — like in Coming 2 America and the well reviewed Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix.

But now, we know that he’s going to be returning to voice Donkey – who is arguably one of the voices of my childhood. I’m pretty sure Donkey is the reason I ended up loving waffles so much as a kid.

Heck, Murphy has actually already done voice recordings for Shrek 5, which he confirmed in an interview with Collider , saying that he had already recorded the “first act” and that there’s apparently going to be a Donkey spinoff movie, too:

We started doing [Shrek 5] months ago. I did this. I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie].

So now I’m even more excited. Thank you.

Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona

The last person who we know is coming back is Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, the most badass ogre-princess there is and someone who I genuinely looked up to as a kid. The actress retired from acting for a time, but Diaz unretired in 2022 with an appearance in the film Back in Action, and now she’s coming back for Shrek 5 so I can finally die happy.

As of July 2024, no other actors are confirmed for the film, so this means that Antonio Banderas as Puss is still up in the air. However, with how well the Puss in Boots movies have done – and how well-received the second one was – I would be surprised if he didn’t come back for Shrek 5.

What Is The Shrek 5 Story?

Okay, so obviously, we have no idea what Shrek 5 will entail. The fourth film followed the story of Shrek getting tricked into signing a contract with Rumpelstiltskin, who then uses magic to undo the family and life Shrek had as if he had never met and fallen in love with Fiona.

The film itself was successful – as all the Shrek films have been – but to be honest, we don’t really know what could happen next. Obviously, it’ll involve Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey since they are coming back, but it could be a riff on any other fairytale this time around.

It is important to note that since Murphy reported that a Donkey spinoff film is happening, whatever goes on in this film could lead to that, so maybe Shrek 5 will have some importance to Donkey’s story. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish could also tie into Shrek 5 somehow – there are so many possibilities.

Walt Dohrn Will Direct Shrek 5

Something we know from Variety is that Walt Dohrn will be directing Shrek 5. Dohrn was actually the voice of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After and did voice work for several other characters in Shrek the Third. He was also a story artist/writer for Shrek 2 and the last two films, so it’s clear he knows a lot about the lore and fantasy of this world.

He’s also worked on other DreamWorks Animation films, including Madagascar, the underrated Rise of the Guardians , The Boss Baby, and was the director of all three of the Trolls movies – which have been incredibly successful for DreamWorks Animation. So yeah, I think I trust him. Brad Abelson is also going to be co-directing as well, as confirmed by Variety.

Michael McCullers will be writing the screenplay as well, according to CNN . He’s worked with Myers on the Austin Powers film series, and has written movies for other DreamWorks Animation films, as well.

God, writing about all of this just makes me want Shrek 5 sooner. Now I have to wait two years, and it’s going to kill me. I guess I’ll just have to put up with it and binge all of the Shrek films until then.