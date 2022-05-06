The Shrek Movies Streaming: How To Watch The Mike Myers Comedies

Once upon a time, Shrek made history by revolutionizing the way animated films are made forever and becoming the first recipient of the Best Animated Feature Oscar. Now, more than two decades later, audiences of all stages still enjoy Dreamworks Animation’s hit based on William Steig’s book about an ogre, voiced by Mike Myers, who unexpectedly becomes the hero of his own romantic fairy tale adventure. That being said, anytime is a good time to make some waffles and watch the Shrek movies on streaming.

Yes, I am talking about watching all four of these modern classics of “Brothers Grimm meets Marx Brothers” fun. But, just where are the Shrek movies available to stream at the moment? Come along another streaming journey with us to find out.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for all of the Shrek movies, so if this quest is unfamiliar to you, be sure to proceed with caution.

Shrek (2001)

A grumpy, green monster (Mike Myers) finds his happily reclusive and quiet life upended by the sudden arrival of various fairy tale creatures sent by a power-hungry monarch (John Lithgow). In order to reclaim his privacy, he teams up with a talking donkey (Eddie Murphy) to rescue a princess (Cameron Diaz) who turns out to be more than she appears in Shrek - the acclaimed box office smash from director Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson.

Stream Shrek on Amazon Prime .

Stream Shrek on Peacock Premium .

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek is understandably nervous to meet his new royal in-laws (Julie Andrews and John Cleese) in the land of Far Far Away, where things end up even worse than expected when Fiona’s fairy godmother (Jennifer Saunders) and her son, Prince Charming (Rupert Everett), catch wind of the marriage. Playing out almost like Meet the Parents with a fairy tale twist, Shrek 2 is one of the funniest and refreshingly satisfying animated movie sequels ever.

Stream Shrek 2 on Amazon Prime .

Stream Shrek 2 on Peacock Premium .

Shrek The Third (2007

Reluctant to accept the throne after the king of Far Far Away’s passing, Shrek hatches a plan to find another successor, meanwhile, Fiona reveals that she is pregnant. Justin Timberlake, John Krasinski, and Eric Idle are among the many newcomers to the franchise lending their voices for Shrek the Third.

Stream Shrek the Third on HBO Max .

Shrek Forever After (2010)

With fame and fatherhood wearing him down, Shrek confesses his longing to relive his swamp-living days to the tricky Rumplestiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who grants his wish, sending him to a horrifying alternate reality. Playing out a lot like It’s a Wonderful Life with a fairy tale twist, Shrek Forever After is the final installment of the franchise… for now , at least.

Stream Shrek Forever After on Netflix .

Stream Shrek Forever After on Amazon Prime .