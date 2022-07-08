Cameron Diaz Is ‘Unretiring’ To Star In Movie With Jamie Foxx, But Apparently It Wasn’t Her Idea

Ever since it was first reported that Cameron Diaz retired from acting , it was up in the air whether or not she would ever make a movie again . With her new wine brand and living her best life with her family , it seemed like she had plenty going on for her outside of Hollywood. Now, Cameron Diaz is “unretiring” to star in a new movie with Jamie Foxx and there’s apparently someone to blame for that decision.

There was a time when Cameron Diaz felt that she didn’t “have what it takes” to star in movies anymore. She felt like all of her energy was best spent with her family. Well, an insider from People said that her husband, Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden, is reportedly the one who encouraged her to join the Netflix film Back in Action and “unretire” after four years. This insider also says that The Holiday star is allegedly ready to be back in action herself as she’s “rusty and nervous about it, but mostly excited.” Considering she’ll be acting alongside Jamie Foxx, who previously worked together in the musical-movie Annie, at least she’ll be co-starring with someone the source said she “had a blast” with.

But, unretiring can be easier said than done. In a phone conversation Diaz had with Foxx, she expressed her worries to him about returning as she’s never made a comeback before. Luckily, the Ray star found someone who could help the out-of-retirement actress with some tips: NFL star Tom Brady who’s announced his retirement from football on February 1st only to return to playing for the Buccaneers 40 days later.

In Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, Cameron Diaz couldn’t help but send loving praises to her husband. She and Benji Madden have been married ever since 2015 with a two-year-old daughter. She said that Madden has taught her all about valuing herself and believes that they can be a family anywhere. No wonder she was loving the quarantine bubble she and her family were in during the pandemic.

As for what we can expect from Back in Action, the plot and the release date are on the hush for now. But, we do know that Horrible Bosses’ Seth Gordon will be directing as well as co-writing the script with Neighbors’ Brendan O’Brien. Jamie Foxx will also be executive producing the upcoming Netflix flick with this being his latest Netflix project since he starred in Project Power and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! No matter what this film is about, we can only assume with this comedy team behind it that we’re sure to get some laughs.