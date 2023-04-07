Simu Liu Dropped His First Single, And He Had A Heartwarming Exchange With John Cena About It

Although Simu Liu is best known as an actor from projects like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Kim’s Convenience, he’s a man of other talents too. Last year, he published a memoir called We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, and now he’s entered the music scene with his first single. Soon after dropping this creative offering, Liu had a heartwarming exchange with John Cena about it.

Before we get into their brief “chat,” listen to the sampling of the former’s new song “don’t,” which, as he notes, can be heard in full wherever music is streamed.

"don't" is out now wherever music is streamed. this is for all the moments you feel utterly alone, isolated, heartbroken and unlovable. there's so much more inside you than you know. more to come w/ @88rising pic.twitter.com/MCxGNLEVn1April 7, 2023 See more

Clearly this song was quite the passion project for Simu Liu by the way he describes it above, and a lot of people congratulated him for releasing it and praised him for how it sounded. Then John Cena came along with some especially kind things to say to Liu in a quote retweet, which you can read below.

Simu congratulations. You’ve explained to me that your journey with music has allowed you to find what you love, and share it with the world. I am amazed at your level of talent and professionalism and know that it all comes from tremendous passion and effort. Truly inspiring.

Along with these two both appearing in Barbie this summer (which dropped a new trailer earlier this week), Liu and Cena have been recently working together on a movie called Grand Death Lotto, and among the things they’ve discussed when off camera is how much the former loves music. Now that he’s released his own song, the Bumblebee and Blockers actor took it upon himself to share that he recognizes what a big deal this is, which led the actor who’s among the newer recruits to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to say this:

I may not be able to see him but damn, @JohnCena sees me🥺

Well done to Liu for both acknowledging the kind words Cena wrote and calling back to the guy’s catchphrase in the WWE. As for the movie they have coming up, it also re-teams Liu with his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings co-star Awkwafina. Directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe, Grand Death Lotto follows Awkwafina’s Katie scoring a winning lottery ticket and teaming up with Cena’s Noel, an amateur jackpot protector, to claim the multi-billion dollar prize, though Liu’s Louis causes some trouble, as he’s looking to take Noel’s protection commission for himself. Seeing this exchange between the two actors now has me more interested to check this movie out.

As for what these two have going on separately, in addition to reprising Shang-Chi in a sequel at some point, Liu’s other upcoming movies include Arthur the King and the Jennifer Lopez-led Atlas, and he’ll also star in the TV series Seven Wonders. Looking to Cena, along with Peacemaker Season 2 expected to arrive after the premiere of Waller, he’s also set to reprise Jaokob Toretto in Fast X, voice Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and play the CEO of the Acme Corporation in Coyote vs. Acme, among other projects.

Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more updates about what Simu Liu and John Cena are up to, and don’t forget to look over the 2023 new movie releases to see what other cinematic entertainment catches your eye for this year.