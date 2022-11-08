Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews Are In, See How Critics Say The Sequel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
How does Wakanda move on without its king?
After 2018’s Black Panther was such a massive box office success, Ryan Coogler already had a big job ahead of him to continue the story of Wakanda and its king. Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death from colon cancer in 2020, however, made that task absolutely herculean. To say anticipation has been high to see how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues without T’Challa would be an understatement, but with the release date finally upon us, the reviews are in to give fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies a taste of what to expect.
The final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4 will see the leaders of Wakanda fighting to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. The sequel stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Agent Everett K. Ross, and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia. First reactions to the new MCU blockbuster were promising, so let’s see what critics are saying about the film and how it honors Chadwick Boseman, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it an “utterly beautiful” expression of mourning that is equal to its predecessor:
In his spoiler-free video review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell says Ryan Coogler tackles a lot of plot, but does a good job of juggling it all. He rates it 4 out of 5 stars, explaining why he calls it a “cathartic” drama:
Charles Pulliam-Moore of The Verge also uses the word “cathartic” to describe the film, saying that while it is “a moving farewell to Chadwick Boseman,” it doesn’t dwell in the past, continuing Wakanda’s story with grace and care that’s uncharacteristic of comic book movies. The critic says:
In absence of King T’Challa, Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly says she was struck by the powerful queendom that rules Wakanda from the top down and notes that Ryan Coogler also has talented women working behind the scenes. The critic grades the Black Panther sequel a B+:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY (opens in new tab) rates it 3.5 out of 4 stars for the way the movie is able to celebrate and honor Chadwick Boseman while still proving that Wakanda and its story are in capable hands going forward. More from the review:
It sounds like the critics agree that this Marvel sequel strikes a good balance between paying homage to Chadwick Boseman and T’Challa while also providing a compelling story. You can catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters beginning Friday, November 11. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s interviews with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's filmmakers and stars, including Ryan Coogler, Danai Gurira and more, and see what upcoming Marvel movies lie ahead in Phases 5 and 6.
