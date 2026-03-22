Someone Just Had A Way Better Nickname For Dune And Avengers: Doomsday Hitting Theaters The Same Day (And I'm Mad I Didn't Think Of It)

There are big movie release weekends, and then there’s whatever is about to happen when Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday hit the 2026 movie schedule and theaters on the same day. It’s already shaping up to be one of the wildest box office showdowns in years. However, thanks to one viral post, the conversation has taken a very different turn and, now, I can’t stop thinking about one surprisingly perfect nickname for the occasion. Because, yes, it turns out the real crossover event might not be the movies themselves, but who’s starring in them.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox/ Marvel)

The Internet Coins A New Name For The Double Feature Release Day

A post shared by Best of Pugh on X (formerly Twitter) lined up two images side by side: Pugh as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Three and as Yelena Belova in the MCU, both played by Florence Pugh. The visual below makes the point pretty clearly on its own. No matter which movie you’re seeing that weekend, you’re getting Florence Pugh, times two.

"dunesday"? more like PUGHSDAY pic.twitter.com/VOoQHZuM5hMarch 17, 2026

“Pughsday” is pretty great and, honestly, I like it so much better than "Dunesday," which is how people have been referring to it. Seriously, I have to admit, I’m a little annoyed I didn’t think of it first. Not only is it simple and practical, but it also perfectly captures what’s happening here. Two massive franchises. One actress is right in the middle of both. Of course, once the idea was out there, fans ran with it, and the internet did what it does best.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What Are Fans Saying About “Pughsday”?

As you’d expect, reactions came in fast, and a lot of them leaned into just how fun this coincidence actually is. Some fans focused on the creativity of the nickname itself, while others just embraced the chaos of the moment. Here are some of the standout responses:

@MarquisJohns25 : “I see what you did there that was very creative Pughsday. As a fan of Florence Pugh, I approve.”

“I see what you did there that was very creative Pughsday. As a fan of Florence Pugh, I approve.” @genetic_monster : “Dunesday < Pugh-Pugh 🔫”

“Dunesday < Pugh-Pugh 🔫” @trygraptor : “PUGHSDAY”

“PUGHSDAY” @Mulcrahzy : “Four hours with Pugh”

“Four hours with Pugh” @tomiwapoeso : “Beautiful year for cinema”

“Beautiful year for cinema” @Cmndr_Thorn: “Poohs Day?”

There’s something kind of perfect about how quickly people rallied around it. It’s not often you get a clean, fun label for a release day like this, especially one that doesn’t feel forced.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

PughsDay Is Going to Be Huge

Whether you’re showing up for sandworms or superheroes, this kind of box office clash doesn’t happen often. The closest comparisons are 2023’s Barbie and Oppenheimer phenomenon, coined “Barbenheimer,” or even 2024’s attempted “Glicked” or “Wickediator” moment with Wicked and Gladiator II. But, even with those in mind, this one somehow feels a little cleaner and a lot catchier.

What really sets the moment apart is the overlap of one actor starring in both releases. It’s rare to see an actor of Pugh's gravitas playing major roles in two of the biggest movies opening on the exact same day. That alone gives the whole thing a slightly surreal edge.

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That said, Florence Pugh isn’t the only one having a stacked year. While not landing on the same date, Tom Holland also has a huge 2026 lined up with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And based on the early buzz around both, it looks like he’s in for a massive year as well.

Still, back to “Pughsday.” Whether you’re planning a double feature or just picking one side of the cinematic coin flip, there’s a good chance Florence Pugh will be part of your weekend either way. And, thanks to the internet, we now have a name for it.

Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday both hit theaters on December 18, 2026.