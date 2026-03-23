Latest Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims An Epic Battle Between Heroes Is Coming (And I’d So Watch That)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always releasing new content, whether it's in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature entire teams of superheroes colliding. There are countless rumors about what might go down in The Russo Brothers' movie, and the latest claims that Florence Pugh's Yelena will have a battle with one of the stars of the X-Men movies. And to be honest, I'd love to see it.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited so there are countless theories and rumors about what's going to go down when it hits theaters in December. A new rumor recently arrived online thanks to scooper MTTSH, which teased a fascinating crossover via "leaks." The post reads simply:

Mystique vs Yelena?!?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Take my money at this point. When the Doomsday cast announcement was made, fans had countless questions about which heroes might be interacting (and/or fighting) during its runtime. And seeing Yelena and Mystique facing off in combat sounds like it's worth the price of admission alone... especially for longtime fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order.

Article continues below

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, and X-Men movies. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

We should probably take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, but it certainly seems like a thrilling concept to see Florence Pugh's Yelena and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique come to blows during Doomsday. They're both shown to be experts in hand-to-hand combat throughout their respective appearances as Marvel characters. And while Mystique has super powers and Yelena doesn't, the former Black Widow does have some weapons that could help even the playing field. Although now I'm going to be super bummed if we don't see them actually battle during the next Avengers movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Fans waited for years for the X-Men to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for that to happen. Since then the studio has been slowly bringing mutants into the action; Doctor Strange 2 featured a cameo from Patrick Stewart's Professor X, The Marvels' credits scene brought back Kelsey Grammer's Beast, and Deadpool & Wolverine saw Hugh Jackman return as the clawed mutant. But Doomsday will be the first time that a team of X-Men are shown onscreen, with a number of OGs returning to their roles including Rebecca Romijn.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get to see Yelena and Mystique fight on the big screen before they inevitably team up to face Doctor Doom.