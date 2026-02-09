I Wasn’t Expecting One Thunderbolts* Star To Compare His Time Filming Avengers: Doomsday To The Met Gala

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth franchise, one that's constantly expanding thanks to new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will see multiple teams of heroes collide. That includes the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, and Lewis Pullman recently combined filming the crossover project to The Meta Gala. And some points were made.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, so fans like me are paying attention to every cryptic comment made by the actors. But the Doomsday cast announcement confirmed that Pullman would be back alongside the rest of the Thunderbolts* stars. In a conversation from ET's TikTok, the Top Gun: Maverick actor described stepping onto The Russo Brothers' set, saying:

It was like going to the Met Gala if the theme was superheroes. I felt very out of body the entire time. This one, more than anything, was just kind of just truly flabbergasted at how I can, you know, try and be, how I can be of service in something like that, that is surrounded by so many just total legends. I learned so much, and I had so much fun. And I cannot wait to see the movie.

Honestly, this tracks. Pullman only recently joined the MCU, so the fact that he was in a huge crossover event like Avengers: Doomsday must have been wild. He got to work with a number of "legends" as a result, including names like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and the OG stars of the X-Men movies. Of course, exactly what his character Bob/Sentry gets up to remains to be seen.

The ending of Thunderbolts* saw the titular team bring Bob back from The Void, and he's seemingly unable to use his powers. It also confirmed that they were actually the New Avengers, led by Yelena and Bucky. It should be fascinating to see how this motley crew factors into the movie's story, and how they collide with Sam Wilson and the OG Avengers. While Lewis Pullman felt like he was at the Met Gala in the Russo Brothers' massive blockbuster, he's an accomplished actor who I'm sure brought his A-game to his second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marketing for Doomsday has started up, including a variety of short teasers that showed some of the crossovers that are coming. But we've yet to get a full-length trailer, so its overall story remains a mystery. This is likely to help guard its secrets, but fans are definitely getting antsy.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.