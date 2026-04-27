Zack Snyder's Latest DC Throwback Features A Shirtless Henry Cavill, And The Comments Are Blowing Up
Looks like we got another viral throwback.
Moviegoers who spent years watching the DC movies in order have watched as the former DCEU ended with Aquaman 2 (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and co-CEO James Gunn crafted a new shared universe. But filmmaker Zack Snyder has been regularly posting throwbacks from the DCEU, with the latest includes a shirtless Henry Cavill. And fans are definitely sounding off in the comments section.
While we've gotten the first few titles from the slate of first projects titled Gods and Monsters, there are plenty of fans still looking back at the previous universe. Zack Snyder has been adding fuel to the fire by regularly posting images from the three movies he directed. Case in point: this latest photo, which appears to be a cut scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Check it out below:
A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder)
A photo posted by on
Lois and Clark Kent were living together during Batman v Superman, and were shown being affectionate and even sharing a bath together. The above image shows the Man of Steel catching some z's without a shirt, as Amy Adams' character gently wakes him up. I guess Lois really is the key... to the hero waking up on time.Article continues below
Snyder shared this image to his 728k followers on Instagram, a number that's constantly climbing as a result of his DCEU throwbacks. Folks sounded off in the comments, many of whom are still hoping he'll somehow manage to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and produce his two planned Justice League sequels.
- My Clark and Lois ❤️❤️ - zacksnyderfans
- BRING BACK SUPERMAN - st5m3obxld
- Will we ever get this scene released publicly? - cx_pr3st01
- Restore the snyderverse. We will stop at nothing- pulidop48
- Move on Zack! - kevportilla95
Of course, the latter of these comments is telling a very different story. That commenter told Zack Snyder to "move on" from his tenure making DC blockbusters. After all, Justice League's theatrical cut was released back in 2017, while the Snyder Cut finally got its turn in 2021. Aside from reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's been a long time since he was actually behind the camera for DC. And that commenter seems to think it's time for both Snyder and his fans to give it up.
Some folks were not happy with this sentiment, and the responses included clap backs and even some middle fingers emojis. Zack Snyder's fans have proven themselves to be super loyal, so this should be expected. Still, it's a sentiment that some moviegoers have had about the movement.
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While there's been no indication that the SnyderVerse will ever be restored, smart money says the discourse is going to continue... especially with the director fanning the flames with throwbacks.
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Both the DCEU and DC are streaming over on HBO Max. The next upcoming DC movie heading to theater is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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