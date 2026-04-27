Zack Snyder's Latest DC Throwback Features A Shirtless Henry Cavill, And The Comments Are Blowing Up

Moviegoers who spent years watching the DC movies in order have watched as the former DCEU ended with Aquaman 2 (streaming with a HBO Max subscription), and co-CEO James Gunn crafted a new shared universe. But filmmaker Zack Snyder has been regularly posting throwbacks from the DCEU, with the latest includes a shirtless Henry Cavill. And fans are definitely sounding off in the comments section.

While we've gotten the first few titles from the slate of first projects titled Gods and Monsters, there are plenty of fans still looking back at the previous universe. Zack Snyder has been adding fuel to the fire by regularly posting images from the three movies he directed. Case in point: this latest photo, which appears to be a cut scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Check it out below:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

Lois and Clark Kent were living together during Batman v Superman, and were shown being affectionate and even sharing a bath together. The above image shows the Man of Steel catching some z's without a shirt, as Amy Adams' character gently wakes him up. I guess Lois really is the key... to the hero waking up on time.

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Snyder shared this image to his 728k followers on Instagram, a number that's constantly climbing as a result of his DCEU throwbacks. Folks sounded off in the comments, many of whom are still hoping he'll somehow manage to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and produce his two planned Justice League sequels.

My Clark and Lois ❤️❤️ - zacksnyderfans

BRING BACK SUPERMAN - st5m3obxld

Will we ever get this scene released publicly? - cx_pr3st01

Restore the snyderverse. We will stop at nothing- pulidop48

Move on Zack! - kevportilla95

Of course, the latter of these comments is telling a very different story. That commenter told Zack Snyder to "move on" from his tenure making DC blockbusters. After all, Justice League's theatrical cut was released back in 2017, while the Snyder Cut finally got its turn in 2021. Aside from reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's been a long time since he was actually behind the camera for DC. And that commenter seems to think it's time for both Snyder and his fans to give it up.

Some folks were not happy with this sentiment, and the responses included clap backs and even some middle fingers emojis. Zack Snyder's fans have proven themselves to be super loyal, so this should be expected. Still, it's a sentiment that some moviegoers have had about the movement.

While there's been no indication that the SnyderVerse will ever be restored, smart money says the discourse is going to continue... especially with the director fanning the flames with throwbacks.

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Both the DCEU and DC are streaming over on HBO Max. The next upcoming DC movie heading to theater is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.