Ashley Padilla Is Great, But I Think Another SNL Star Is About To Break Out

Saturday Night Live feels as though it's hit a new stride as its more recent cast members connect with a new generation with every new episode. No matter the celebrity or musical guest, they're knocking it out of the park and also making waves outside the show. Ashley Padilla gets a lot of chatter as being the breakout star of the show, but I want to talk about Sarah Sherman.

The internet star turned SNL cast member is known for her whackier antics on the sketch comedy series, and is quietly racking up IMDB credits in between working over on NBC. I've seen many former cast members break into Hollywood after the show, and I think she's right on the cusp of really blowing up.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Sarah Sherman Is Quickly Racking Up Great Appearances Through Good Comedy Movies

While she is known for her gross-out humor online and wacky googly eye sketches on Saturday Night Live, Sarah Sherman has shown she has some real acting chops across many appearances on television and in movies. She can do soap operas like General Hospital, or voice the Water Tower in Severance. I mean, I know it sounds like I'm praising her for the basic art of "acting," but I do this to combat any allegations from those who may think she's a one-trick pony when it comes to comedy.

Article continues below

More recently, I saw her in Roommates using my Netflix subscription, playing a professor lecturing two at-odds friends with a cautionary tale about two former friends who also hated being roommates. We also saw her play a bit role in Hulu's Pizza Movie, which I'd also recommend, even if seeing one of the kids from Stranger Things getting up to R-rated antics is odd.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sarah Sherman Has A Specific Lane In Comedy That I Think Can Take Her Far In Movies

I think between these recent appearances and some of the various ways she can get a laugh on Saturday Night Live, Sarah Sherman has real potential to blow up in Hollywood more than she already has. I saw a TikTok where someone pitched her playing Austin Powers' daughter in a fourth installment, and I love the general pitch so much I was actively mad the movie wasn't already in development.

Maybe it's her quirky comedy, or the fact that she seems to be into a wide variety of genres ranging from horror to comedy, but she has an everywoman feel where you can justify casting her in just about anything. To bring up Austin Powers again, I feel like her career path could resemble Mike Myers, who had movies created around some of his whackier personas. Fingers crossed Hollywood has the same idea as I do, because I'm looking for more of Sarah Sherman on screen ASAP.

Catch Saturday Night Live on NBC on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. Even if she doesn't end up breaking out the way I predict she will, at least we can enjoy her on the sketch comedy series for as long as the ride lasts.