I Didn't Get To See The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Because I Wasn't At CinemaCon, But Someone Recreated It In A Bonkers Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has remained wildly popular for nearly two decades, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday, which looks like an epic crossover event. While the lucky attendants of CinemaCon were able to see the first real trailer for the movie, someone has recreated it for the rest of us... with LEGO.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and fans are ravenous for any footage of the blockbuster. While we got a few brief teasers, the CinemaCon video offered way more footage. It's unclear if/when we'll ever see it released online, but one fan recreated the footage with LEGO to delightful results. Check it out below:

Fun right? I really didn't expect this LEGO version of Doomsday's teaser to be so impressive, but this above TikTok really did get me even more hyped for the Russo Brothers' upcoming crossover film. Some standout moments include Mystique turning into Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, which looks like it's going to be an epic battle. The same can also be said for Shang-Chi's upcoming battle with Channing Tatum's Gambit, who made his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

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The clip ends with Steve Rogers once again wielding Mjolnir, which was one of the most epic moments from Avengers: Endgame. While this will be much more epic in live-action rather than LEGO form, it's fun to see the CinemaCon clips brought to life in this way. Hopefully we'll eventually see the footage online, or at least included in a full-length trailer for Doomsday. Fingers crossed, because even with LEGO it all looks very cool.

The Doomsday cast announcement teased that entire teams of heroes would be colliding in the upcoming battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. It remains to be seen how they eventually unite, but it seems like there may be some internal battles before they get on the same page. Namely with the X-Men battling other heroes; Alan Cumming previously teased a fight with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards.

Fans have tons of questions and theories about the next Avengers movie, but they might have to be patient since its release is still eight months away. Still, fans are hoping we get to see a trailer sooner rather than later.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully that the CinamaCon footage ends up eventually released in the public. For now, we'll just have to re-watch this LEGO version.