Avengers: Endgame Is Heading Back To Theaters. Why The Russo Brothers Say It’s ‘Important’ For Fans To Watch Ahead Of Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, consistently releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the shared universe's next big crossover event. The Russo Brothers are once again behind the camera for that blockbuster, but they're also re-releasing Endgame in theaters. And the filmmakers shared why its "important" for fans to re-watch that title on the big screen.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, but anticipation is still at a fever pitch. There are countless rumors about what will go down in that movie, especially since the Doomsday cast announcement confirmed entire teams of heroes will appear. While appearing at the Sands Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland (via Deadline), Joe Russo revealed why fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order should see Endgame when its back in theaters. In his words:

It’s critically important to re-release the movie, and, in fact, we’ll be re-releasing the film with footage that is set in the Doomsday story that we have added to Avengers: Endgame.

Well, I'm intrigued. It sounds like we're getting an extended cut of Avengers: Endgame, one that will include brand new footage of some characters that are set to appear in Doomsday. I'm super curious about what this new content might be; are we going to see the OG stars of the X-Men movies post-blip, or perhaps the Fantastic Four? Only time will tell, but I assume hardcore fans will be lining up at the theater to see this new footage.

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When it was released Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time. It was eventually dethroned when Avatar was re-released, but perhaps its return to theaters might see it bump James Cameron's movie back down. Later in his same conversation, Russo spoke more about why Endgame is going to be back with new footage, saying:

It’s an opportunity to create a bridge from Endgame to Doomsday in a very unique way, and because the movie was so successful, we have an opportunity to re-release it. You don’t always get the chance to re-release because it costs money, so the fact that we can enhance the story of Doomsday by bridging it to Endgame and these characters that we worked with for years that we love so much, and continue their story: It’s a really unique opportunity.

I am definitely interested in what The Russo Brothers are bringing to the table, and how Endgame will end up connecting with Doomsday. Years of movies and TV shows have dropped since the 2019 blockbuster hit theaters. And since we're deep into the Multiverse Saga, there's no telling what twist and turns are coming our way with the next Avengers flick.

As previously mentioned, there are countless rumors and theories about what's coming with Doomsday. And while fans were treated to a few short teasers, we're definitely hoping for a full trailer soon.

Avengers: Endgame is currently expected to return to theaters on September 25th. As for Doomsday, that will be released December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list.