Kenan Thompson Says You Don't Have To Be A Great Idea Pitcher To Be Great On SNL, But Shares One Comedienne Who Rocks Out
Yeah, this makes sense.
Celebrities who host Saturday Night Live get quite a bit of say when it comes to the sketches they’ll be in — they can even contribute their own ideas to the writers. As SNL’s longest-tenured cast member, Kenan Thompson has probably been in as many of these pitch meetings as anyone, and while he said the hosts don’t necessarily need to come in with funny ideas in order to have a great show, one member of the Five-Timers Club consistently kills it.
Kenan Thompson has been a Saturday Night Live cast member for more than 20 years, so when he endorses someone as always prepared and whose material always hits, I’m inclined to believe him. He says actress/comedienne Melissa McCarthy never disappoints when she shows up for her hosting gigs, telling People:
It’s no secret after movies like Bridesmaids, Spy and The Heat that Melissa McCarthy is teeming with comedic talent — just look at the wild sketch she did with Jack Black and a bottle of lotion, for example — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that talent would translate into writing good sketch ideas.Article continues below
Kenan Thompson said he’s seen all levels of preparedness when it comes to the celebrity hosts, and he definitely doesn’t expect everyone to be on Melissa McCarthy’s level. He continued:
While I’m sure the SNL writers appreciate when people come with ideas, it’s probably also nice if the host is simply open-minded to the ideas that they come up with. I’d imagine the amount of respect that’s shown to the people in the room is way more important than the number of ideas they contribute. Not all hosts are going to gel with the cast members, and you hate to hear about situations where a guest makes cast members cry.
Melissa McCarthy has done amazing work on Saturday Night Live over the years — both as a host of the show and her multiple surprise cameos — so it’s nice to hear her get shouted out by Kenan Thompson for it. It’s also great to hear that she apparently has a great collaborative relationship with the cast. No wonder they keep inviting her back!
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Tune in to see what hilarity is to come when Olivia Rodrigo joins the list of SNL double threats, those who have hosted and served as the musical guest in the same episode. After performing twice before, the singer will make her hosting debut at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday, May 2, on NBC and streaming live with a Peacock subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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