Scream 7 Trailer Brings Back Neve Campbell And Features A Touching Reference To The Original

Wes Craven's Scream is one of the best horror movies of all time, and started a beloved slasher franchise that's continuing to this day. While Neve Campbell was missing from Scream VI, she's back in the next upcoming horror movie: Scream 7. The first trailer just arrived, featuring Sidney Prescott being a total badass, and some A+ references to the original 1996 film. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, which is why this first footage is so thrilling. The spot light is back on iconic final girl Sidney Prescott, and this time she has to protect her family from a new Ghostface killer. That includes her daughter Tatum (Isabel May), named after Rose McGowan's character from the first movie.

This trailer opens on Stu Macher's house, which was a major set piece from both the original Scream and the 2022 film (both of which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). It's now a spooky Airbnb... but two unsuspecting renters end up murdered by Ghostface. That's when our girl Sidney Prescott enters the chat, and it becomes clear that she and her family are the new killer's focus.

Sidney and her family are being stalked in whatever non-Woodsboro town that they're currently residing in. That includes her husband Mark played by Joel McHale, although it seems to mostly be about Sidney and her daughter Tatum. Throughout the above trailer she tries to keep her alive, and train her on how to survive an encounter with Ghostface. But only time will tell how successful she ultiamately is.

In this limited footage we also get a few glimpses of beloved legacy characters that will be joining the fray. Obviously that includes Courteney Cox's Gale Weathers, who is the only character to be featured in every single movie in the Scream franchise. We also see Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin, who will represent the Core Four after Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's departure. I'm just hoping that all three of those characters survive; they are only shown very briefly in the trailer.

On the other hand, the marketing for Scream 7 might want to hold out on footage of those characters until we get close to the movie's release. A number of other (dead) legacy characters have also been confirmed for the movie that weren't shown at all: David Arquette's Dewey, Scott Foley's Roman, and Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher. So while this first trailer is thrilling, fans theories and rumors are likely going to really heat up as a result of this footage.

In the trailer Ghostface claims he's going to "burn it all down", and that'll seemingly begin with Stu's house. The official poster for the movie shows that structure on fire in the reflection of the killer's knife. Check it out:

I have so many questions and can't wait till they're answered. The timing of this first trailer is delightful since it's Halloween, which makes me think that director/writer Kevin Williamson and company are really going to give fans what they want for the next installment of the beloved franchise.

All will be revealed when Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, fans can re-watch the previous six chapters over on Paramount+ as theories about what's coming next hit the internet.