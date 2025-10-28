A Police Officer Dressed As Terrifier's Art The Clown For Halloween In Viral Video, Or At Least I Hope That's The Case

It’s spooky season, and if you’re on the hunt for a new horror movie to deliver some thrills, we’ve got you covered. But if you prefer your scares with a dash of real-life chaos, social media never disappoints, and few Halloween clips have landed quite like this one out of South Bend, Indiana. In a now viral video, a local police officer was spotted in full Art the Clown gear. It’s not every day you spot someone in law enforcement channeling one of horror’s most brutal slasher icons, and it's totally horrifying.

In the video, a TikTok user films from the passenger seat as they approach a red light. But instead of seeing a standard-issue cop, they’re greeted by a grinning Art the Clown behind the wheel of a squad car. As the person filming gasps, the officer slowly rolls down his window and, true to character, squeezes a black bike horn. It’s absurd, creepy, and just the right kind of Halloween chaos. Check it out below.

Okay, yes, it’s definitely creepy. But I have to admit, this officer is kind of hilarious. Anyone in uniform who’s willing to lean into some Halloween fun gets points in my book. As for the internet? Let’s see how commenters are reacting.

(Image credit: Cineverse, Bloody Disgusting)

How Fans Are Reacting To The Clown Chaos

Unsurprisingly, the internet has thoughts. The comment section is absolutely stacked with gold. Some are in full-blown panic, others are ready to hand this guy an Oscar. Here are some of the best reactions to the video:

"The real officer tied up in the backseat lol 😂😂😂" – @jasmine

"He better not be pulling people over like that 😂" – @alo

"Imagine having a sh*t day, you’re driving home from work, get pulled over, and Art the Clown issues you a ticket 😵" – @Logan

"Not the Terrifier 😭" – @NinjaGurl

"Legit the fun police" – @generalgrevious

"he wanted to roll away after that honk so bad 😭😂" – @ambri.hell

As you can see, most people agreed it was a fun, if slightly disturbing, sight to behold. But several commenters made a spot-on observation: the whole thing feels like it could be ripped straight from one of the more horrifying moments from the Terrifier movies. Honestly, if you told me this was a scene from Terrifier 3 or even the upcoming Terrifier 4, I’d believe it without question.

(Image credit: Cineverse / Bloody Disgusting)

This Feels Like A Scene Pulled Straight From The Movies

Let’s be real. Art stealing a police cruiser and casually pulling people over on Halloween night--or, like the third flick, on a cold Christmas evening? That’s cinema that would feel right at home in the best creepy clown horror movies. As I said, it already feels like a cut scene from Terrifier 3. There’s something deeply unsettling about the juxtaposition of authority and the absolute horror of Art, and this stunt hits that nerve perfectly.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Terrifier movies are streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Damien Leone, if you’re reading this: get the rights to this video and make it canon. Art with a badge might just be the new final boss of slashers. And if you live in South Bend, maybe double-check the face before pulling over. Just in case; this police officer is convincing as hell.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors