Simu Liu Weighs In On Who Should Play The DCU’s Wonder Woman, And I Need James Gunn To Hear Him Out

Casting Wonder Woman for a new DCU movie has long been a lightning-rod topic but, lately, the conversation has shifted in an interesting way. Instead of obsessing over exact comic-book measurements or rigid physical requirements, the focus is more on performance and whether an actor can actually embody Diana. That shift is exactly why Simu Liu’s recent comments about who should play Wonder Woman hit a little harder than the average fancast. Seriously, if James Gunn is listening, I need you to hear the man out.

Liu recently appeared in a JoBlo interview, which was shared to YouTube, with Melissa Barrera to promote their Peacock series, The Copenhagen Test, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule. While discussing stunt work and the physical demands of the show, Liu went off-script, singling out the former Scream franchise star’s intensity during training and casually floating her name as a potential Princess of Themyscira. Liu put it out there, saying:

[Melissa] really pushes herself. I don’t know who might be listening to this interview, James Gunn or anybody else out there, but I think she really pushes herself. There were a couple of moments during stunt training where I was like, ‘That’s Wonder Woman-esque.’ I’m just throwing it out there. I don’t know who’s watching or listening to this interview, but I just think she’s a total badass.

What makes this suggestion especially timely is how neatly it lines up with James Gunn’s recent comments about casting Wonder Woman. Thus far, Gunn has made it clear that extreme height or strict physical specifications won’t be the deciding factor for the role. The Guardians of the Galaxy director emphasized performance over a physical checklist like height. In other words, he’s looking for someone who feels like Diana Prince, not just someone who measures up on paper.

According to Simu Liu, Barrera has the moves, she trains like a superhero, and she knows how to carry herself under pressure. That’s precisely the kind of thing the DC Chapter One mastermind and director of Superman has said matters most in shaping the DCU’s version of WW.

This isn’t the first time Barrera has been floated as Diana. Fan art circulated online in 2024, imagining her as Wonder Woman, sparking debate about whether she could pull it off. At the time, it was easy to dismiss as fun internet speculation. Still, after hearing a fellow superhero actor back the idea and seeing her work up close, it gives it a different kind of credibility.

Barrera has already shown she’s willing to commit physically, whether it’s in the Scream franchise or action-heavy roles like Abigail. She’s not afraid of stunt work, and she doesn’t phone in the physical side of her performances. That kind of commitment goes a long way when you’re talking about a character who has to sell strength and confidence before she ever throws a single punch or whips out that Lasso of Truth.

Whether or not James Gunn actually takes notice is impossible to know. But, given his stance on prioritizing performance over proportions, this is exactly the kind of outside-the-box suggestion that deserves a real look. For now, we will have to settle for a team-up, not of Shang-Chi and Wonder Woman, but Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera in The Copenhagen Test. The series premiered on December 27, 2025, and is available to stream with a Peacock subscription.