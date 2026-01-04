‘This Is What I Wanted For Christmas.’ The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Timothée Chalamet Commenting On Kylie Jenner’s Skintight New Orange Dress

It’s been nearly two years since Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet supposedly began, and they’ve never gone Instagram official … until now? The Marty Supreme star did, in fact, make an appearance — albeit in the comments section — on a mirror selfie Jenner took wearing a skintight orange dress. As a result, fans are losing their minds over his adoring reaction.

This likely wasn’t the way that fans expected to see Timothée Chalamet’s first appearance on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram, but this long into their super private relationship, we’re more than satisfied. I totally get why the two-time Academy Award nominee was unable to let this one get by without saying something:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

You have to love a good bathroom selfie, especially when the color scheme matches your dress! Kylie Jenner sported a sparkling floor-length gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin and, with orange being so important to the marketing of his latest movie Marty Supreme, the actor wrote:

🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

I think it’s safe to say Timothée Chalamet very much approves. In the movie — which has already garnered the actor a 2026 Golden Globe nomination — orange carries a strong meaning, as the titular ping-pong prodigy swaps from the standard white balls for orange ones at a pivotal moment, signaling a change in mindset for the character.

Orange has been integral to the marketing of Marty Supreme through method dressing — Timothée Chalamet has worn orange with his mother on the red carpet and matched Kylie Jenner in orange leather at another premiere — and in more unique ways like that Marty Supreme blimp.

Whatever the motivation, fans were thrown into a frenzy at this parasocial display of affection, as they reacted to his comment on a fan site:

I don’t necessarily think a simple Instagram comment is a sign that the couple is going to start opening up their relationship more to the public, but I do imagine that we may see Kylie Jenner sporting more LBDs come awards season in support of Timothée Chalamet’s journey to be “one of the greats.”

While the two have been dealing with a long-distance romance due to his filming of Dune: Part Three, their relationship seems solid, with Kylie's mom Kris Jenner shouting out the actor with her own highly sought-after Marty Supreme jacket this Christmas. For what it’s worth, she also added his name to the family gingerbread house.

Regardless of whether or not this signals the couple going Instagram official for real in the near future, Timothée Chalamet commenting on Kylie Jenner’s photo is a huge deal to fans who are hungry for any crumbs dropped by these two.

You can catch the actor in Marty Supreme, which is currently in theaters, and Kylie Jenner can be seen on The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription, as the reality show just wrapped its seventh season.