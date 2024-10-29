The Scary Movie Reboot Is Bringing Back Some OG Talent Behind The Scenes, And I'm Hyped
Now this is exciting.
The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theater with new sequels. And since that's continuing with a variety of upcoming horror movies, it makes sense that the Scary Movie franchise might also return to poke fun at the genre. It turns out the Scary Movie reboot is bringing ack some OG talent behind the scenes, and I'm hyped.
What we now about Scary Movie 6 is very limited, but those of us who grew up with the spoof franchise are definitely hyped to see how it'll poke fun at the current state of horror. Luckily for those fans like me, Deadline has revealed some thrilling news about the developing project. Namely that Wayans brothers, who create and wrote the original movies, will be back for the next film. Miramax boss Jonathan Glickman offered a comment about this new deal which reads:
Well, that's exciting. The first two Scary Movies are arguably the best of the franchise, and that is largely thanks to the contributions by the Wayans brother. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed that pair of projects, while Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans both starred in the film and contributed as writers. And now all three of them will help bring the spoof franchise back to theaters.
For their part, the Wayans brothers issued their own statement to Deadline about returning to Scary Movie, which they created years ago. It reads:
Clearly there's a ton of excitement about the next Scary Movie film. Hopefully we get to learn more about its plot and casting sooner rather than later. After all, there's a ton of contemporary horror movies to spoof from the years since the franchise was last seen in theaters.
While Scary Movie fans are no doubt thrilled that the Wayans brothers will be back for a new installment, there's a bigger question that fans are desperate for information about. Namely if we'll get to see Anna Faris and scene stealer Regina Hall back as Cindy and Brenda respectively. That pair of comedians lead the cast of the entire franchise, to hilarious results. And it just wouldn't be the same without them.
Hopefully we get more casting information sooner rather than later, but this is definitely an exciting update. Scary Movie doesn't currently have a release date, but it's expected to arrive next year. For now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.