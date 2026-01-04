Alix Earle Dropped All The Bikini Posts, Talks ‘New Beginnings’ After Viral Weekend With Tom Brady

Alix Earle recently made headlines after being spotted in St. Barts on New Years and having the time of her life. Not only that, but she was also hanging out with NFL legend Tom Brady. Despite their much-discussed 23-year age difference, the two were spotted flirting on the dance floor during the New Years celebration. Now, Earle is posting a ton of bikini pictures from the weekend with a caption about “new beginnings,” which seemingly suggests the influencer is doing just fine following her breakup.

Last month, Alix Earle released a tearful message to her fans on TikTok about her split from former boyfriend and Texans’ wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Despite their many videos together, and rocking out together at the Eras Tour , the two apparently had a hard time making distance work and they decided to part ways. While she may have been heartbroken, it now seems like Earle isn’t going to let it stop her from living her best life, as her recent Instagram carousel showed her living in a bikini on a yacht during New Years.

As can be seen in the post, Earle sports sizzling swimwear, soaks up some rays while on the boat and hangs out with friends as part of her "new beginnings." Check out one of the group pics down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

While her post also showed other famous friends like Glen Powell and Nina Dobrev, it did not feature Tom Brady who she was seen canoodling with that weekend. Despite the age difference, I’m kinda into this. Earle is newly single, looking for “new beginnings” and having a bit of fun, and Brady has been single for a while now, following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

Bündchen has been getting her own bit of media attention as well, as she welcomed a new baby with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2025. She also married Valente later in the year, so she has certainly moved on. All the while, Brady has been linked to famous stars, as he was even rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian a few years back. I’m not sure if his supposed New Years Eve fling with Earle will amount to anything, but you never know!

Whether this turns into a full-blown romance or ends up being nothing more than a New Year’s Eve flirtation, one thing is clear: both Alix Earle and Tom Brady seem to be keen on finding “new beginnings.” With Earle freshly single, she seems to be thriving with her new status, and Brady also appears ready to have a little high profile fun of his own (especially considering the thirst traps he's shared). We'll see if 2026 has a lot in store for both of them, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the New Year brings.

Revisit Alix Earle’s pretty tremendous run on the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars, which is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription. Fans of Tom Brady can also see the football star on the small screen, as he is currently the Fox Sports' lead NFL color commentator and will be heavily featured on during playoff season.