Florence Pugh Celebrated Her 30th Birthday By Cozying Up In The Fluffiest Pink Hat I’ve Ever Seen

Florence Pugh never fails to make waves with her best fashion moments . Now, as one of many actors hitting the big 3-0 this year , why not continue the hot streak of iconic style choices? Well, the Oscar nominee sure did that by celebrating her 30th birthday wearing the fluffiest pink hat I’ve ever seen.

The last time I remember the British actress wearing a fuzzy head accessory was when she kicked off 2023 with a furry bucket hat . As Florence Pugh takes on a new chapter of being “30, flirty, and thriving,” she took to her Instagram stories to prove her affinity for this kind of cozy accessory again, and I love it:

(Image credit: Florence Pugh)

With those dark shades on and her signature septum ring, the Midsommar actress rang in her 30th birthday (which is on January 3) with the fuzziest pink hat I’ve ever seen. It’s practically engulfing her entire head! But Pugh has always been one to wear unique pieces that are pleasing to the eye and get us all talking. I wouldn’t expect anything less from the style icon.

Pretty in pink perfectly describes Florence Pugh. She broke the internet wearing a sheer pink Valentino dress that sparked a “Free the Nipple” movement. Then, Pugh rocked another pink sheer look weeks later in the form of a transparent jumpsuit. At the We Live in Time premiere, she looked elegant in pink, wearing a satin Tamara Ralph ballgown . Clearly, she loves a pink moment, and we do too!

I already have a feeling that Florence Pugh's 30th year is going to be a great one with all of the upcoming projects she has .

The BAFTA nominee will star in the East of Eden miniseries that will be available with a Netflix subscription eventually. Pugh will play the book adaptation’s antagonist, Cathy Ames, who destroys people for their own amusement. I can’t wait to see the versatile actress sink her teeth into a well-known role like this and make it her own.

The Fighting with My Family actress also has multiple releases on the 2026 movie schedule. She'll reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Avengers: Doomsday, and she'll return as Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Three. Her kickass MCU character and regal sci-fi role show her commanding screen presence that audiences adore. So, with such an exciting lineup, fans have a lot to look forward to as the actress celebrates her year of being 30.

Nothing says having a cozy new year and new milestone age like sporting the fuzziest hat you own. But, only Florence Pugh can turn a wild birthday accessory into a fashion statement moment we’ll always remember. With style, confidence, and exciting movie and TV projects coming up, I don’t see where Pugh can go wrong in 2026.