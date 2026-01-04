Amidst Drama, Even Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz's Christmas Tree Was A Big Departure From Victoria And David's

One major Christmas tree trend seemingly came out of the woodwork this year. That would be the “naked Christmas tree,” a style favored by the likes of several Kardashians (think: Kim's Hallway of Trees) and the very posh Victoria Beckham. However, amidst some semi-public drama in the Beckham family, even Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz seemed to have been making a statement with their own steadfast branches.

A post the couple shared over the holidays invited Beckham and Peltz’s fans into their own holiday get together, an event that was complete with her parents and one very cozy Christmas tree. Take a look at the tree, including some close ups of its homy and cozy ornaments, below.

Unlike Victoria Beckham’s tree, which featured plenty of actual lights but was light on the baubles, a hallmark of the “naked” Christmas tree experience, this tree looks like it’s full of mismatched ornaments collected lovingly over the years. The two are not, by any means, the only celebrities to have opted for a cozy and magical Christmas in 2025, but it's certainly different than the holidays the other Beckhams seemingly enjoyed.

The two sides of the Beckham family have been at odds for a while. It's commonly cited that Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham may have clashed as far back as 2022, when the heiress wed Brooklyn in a dress that was not a Victoria Beckham original. That was all tabloid rumor at the time, but rift rumors have continually abounded in the years since.

Things seemingly came to a head this holiday season when David Beckham posted no photos with Nicola or Brooklyn. Of course, we can see this year Brooklyn and Nicola spent Christmas with her parents, Nelson and Claudia, a billionaire investor and former model.

But the rumors didn’t stop there, as prior to these holiday incidents, Brooklyn allegedly blocked his parents on Instagram, with his brother Cruz seemingly confirming it was Brooklyn doing the blocking in his own post. All of this also comes months after the premiere of the Victoria Beckham documentary on Netflix's schedule with all the Beckhams presenting a united front — except for Brooklyn and Nicola.

While Tom Cruise made Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday, the kids didn't. Then, the former Spice Girl and soccer player also missed it when Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows.

All of these individual moments have had the Internet in a tizzy, but neither party has confirmed there’s anything really to remark on here. All we know is that Brooklyn did not spend time with David and Victoria Beckham at Christmas this year, and the cozy holiday they did seem to enjoy was in stark contrast with his famous parent’s more elegantly curated posts.