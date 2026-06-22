Spider-Man Boasts Better Powers In Brand New Day, But I Think One Is Destined For Disaster

The promotional train is full speed ahead and then some for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, to the point where even Zendaya’s outfits are speculation-worthy, and we can only hope that it hits theaters before Tom Holland reveals too many secrets. The upcoming Marvel movie released its final trailer recently, and followed that up with a TV spot confirming a few interesting new powers that Peter Parker will need to contend with, and one seems destined for an inopportune failure.

Specifically, the new promo below reveals that Spidey’s body is going through some changes in the new 2026 release, amusingly dubbed “spider-puberty” by a young student in there. His senses are becoming even more heightened in their sensitivity, his agility is even more advanced and pronounced, and he’s rocking the comic book ability of producing organic webbing. Check him out!

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day "Powers" TV Spot

Exclusive TV Spot in HD For Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Been ReleaseTeaser Via: @TuSubtitulocom Follow Then For More Exclusive Post About TV Shows/Scoops pic.twitter.com/VOfxTXzrpkJune 21, 2026

As seen in the video, Peter’s skin is also extremely hard to penetrate, and even a needle is unable to poke through. You know what I think? I think the NYC hero had to get some far tougher skin so that working alongside Jon Bernthal’s Punisher doesn’t crush his optimism and genial nature.

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But let's focus more on the major webbing advancement that's revealed. Peter is now able to create his signature webbing not just through synthetics and dispensers, but biologically through his own body. It's a comic book detail that hasn't been utilized across all Spider-Man stories, but has definitely been a hook for certain takes on the character across the multiverse, such as the cloned Kaine Parker and Silk.

I love that Peter's so grossed out by it happening in the teaser, since that probably is a very strange feeling to experience out of the blue. Especially if it's coming out of the same place where the faux webbing came from. But I think those physical sensations will be the least of his problems when it comes to his new power.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Why I'm Already Ready For Spider-Man's Organic Webbing To Backfire

Big picture-wise, it's possible that these mutations will inevitably turn Peter into the Man-Spider, although I don't really foresee that playing out in live-action. Instead, and not to be a total pessimist, but I have to assume that Peter's organic webbing will be the first of his newer powers to work against him.

How? By running out at the most inopportune moment imaginable. Arguably the biggest issue with Peter's previous forms of web-making is that there was only a finite amount of material for him to utilize. And one might think that making webs biologically would eradicate any supply and demand hiccups, but the human body isn't really designed to create any particular organic material ad infinitum. There's a limit to everything our bodies can do, presumably even when radioactive arachnids are the source.

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So I'm now around 93% convinced that the second act of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature a scene where Peter makes a comment about his organic webs never running out, so that in the third act, just when he's about to take down any and all villainous entities for good, his new webbing holes will putter out and fail him. And just when he finally left his other canisters back at home. Tsk tsk, Spider-Man. Tsk tsk, indeed.

Or hey, maybe it won't be quite as dire, and his webbing will run out right when Mark Ruffalo's newly giant-again Hulk goes to smack the crap out of him.