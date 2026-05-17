I’m Pumped About Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Getting The Symbiote Suit In Awesome Brand New Day Fan Art

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swiftly swinging towards its release date on the 2026 movie schedule, and fans are getting pumped! Tom Holland’s latest Spidey flick will see Peter Parker entering a new era in his crime-fighting career. Also, as suggested in early footage, Peter will go through some changes as well. All the while, something fans have been speculating about is whether the symbiote will reappear. That’s far from confirmed but, at the very least, I’m loving that the alien goo appears in some sweet fan art.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fan Art Features The Return Of The Symbiote

Over the years, countless pieces of Peter Parker fan art have been produced. However, this recent piece shared by Instagram user welove__marvel really took the cake for me. The image shows an unmasked Peter adorned in the symbiote costume, which is reminiscent of the one worn by Tobey Magure’s Parker. Not only that, but Holland’s Parker also smiles deviously against the destruction-laden background. Check it out:

A post shared by MOHD HARIS (@welove__marvel) A photo posted by on

That’s definitely the face of someone who’s content with the chaos he’s initiated around New York City. Anyone familiar with the symbiote’s role in the comics likely knows that the black ooze enhances Peter’s powers but it also negatively affects his personality. With that, the friendly neighborhood hero doesn’t pull his punches as much. The piece of artwork above clearly shows an extreme example of what could happen if the symbiote were to get a hold of Peter. As wild as that image may look, it’s still effective!

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Also accompanying that artwork is a snippet from the Brand New Day trailer, which shows Peter’s eyes turning black. It’s currently unknown exactly what (or who) is causing that, given Marvel has those plot details webbed up tight. However, now still seems like a great time to remind fans of where everything stands in the MCU regarding the symbiote.

What Do We Know About The Symbiote Status In The MCU Ahead Of Brand New Day?

During the closing moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s revealed that Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote have been transported to the MCU continuity as a result of Doctor Strange’s spell. At the time, they’re seen at a bar, where the bartender is explaining Thanos and the Infinity Stones to them. Ultimately, the pair of buddies are transported back to their own Earth, but a small piece of the symbiote is left behind. As of this writing, that marks the final instance in which the alien substance has been spotted.

It feels like a given that the extraterrestrial entity will come into contact with Tom Holland’s Peter at some point. Otherwise, why would Marvel Studios go through the trouble of having that piece of goo get stuck in the MCU? There’s also another reason to believe Parker will don his black suit at some point. Avengers: Secret Wars is on the way and, the original Secret Wars storyline details the origins of the black suit. So the timing just feels too perfect.

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Of course, the possibility of the symbiote’s return aside, there are plenty of other reasons why I’m excited to see the next chapter in Peter’s journey. Brand New Day seems to boast incredible action and, of course, I’m curious as to whether Sadie Sink is indeed playing a new iteration of Jean Grey. (And, coincidentally, Sink has also been featured in fan art that shows what she could look like in the role.) There are still over two months left before the movie arrives and, quite frankly, I couldn’t be more excited.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, stream Tom Holland’s first three Spider-Man movies and the first two Venom flicks using a Disney+ subscription.