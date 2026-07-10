Spider-Man: Brand New Day Hulk Rumor Has Been Debunked In A Surprising Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can't stop, won't stop expanding, thanks to exciting titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there are countless rumors about what the movie might contain. And one about The Hulk was recently debunked in an unexpected way. Let's break it all down.

The hype around Brand New Day has been sky-high, with fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order eager to catch up with Peter Parker after No Way Home's twist ending. They're also hyped for Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/ The Hulk, and there were rumors swirling that he might transform into Grey Hulk from the comics. But that's reportedly not happening anymore, because in the new book Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art of the Movie (via CBM), it's revealed that the concept of Grey Hulk was tossed around...

...before ultimately deciding that audiences needed the familiar green version.

What a bummer. While we'll have to wait until the movie comes out to confirm this with our own eyes, it sounds like we allegedly aren't going to see Grey Hulk in the new Spider-Man movie. I guess we should expect the massive Avenger to stay the signature shade of green that's been shown in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailers.

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Fans have been curious about the role Banner/Hulk will play in the new blockbuster, especially since he's been missing from the MCU for a few years. It looks like the OG Savage Hulk will be back, despite previously being introduced to Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

(Image credit: Sony)

From what we've seen from Brand New Day's limited footage, Banner will be working as a college professor when we see him, and wearing the Hulk Inhibitor Device that allows him to transform into Bruce again. We previously saw him with this device in Shang-Chi's credits scene as well as She-Hulk. But there's a mysterious villain in the new Spidey flick controlling people's minds, which will presumably spell disaster for Mark Ruffalo's hero.