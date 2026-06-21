Zendaya Has Been Wearing A Lot Of Black Promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, And A Fan Comment Has Me Nervous

We're still a little over a month away from the much-hyped Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging onto the 2026 movie schedule , but the promotional tour is already giving MCU fans plenty to obsess over. Between the newest trailer, the mysterious plot details and Tom Holland and Zendaya making the rounds, every little detail is being picked apart. Apparently, that now includes Zendaya's wardrobe, which features a ton of black. Now, one fan theory about this color choice has me seriously nervous.

Over the last several appearances promoting Brand New Day, fans have noticed that the Euphoria actress has repeatedly worn black. Normally, I would write this off as someone simply having excellent taste. Still, one viral fan reaction on X made me pause and wonder if Marvel fans are accidentally manifesting something terrible:

why is she only wearing black for this press tour WHO IS DYING https://t.co/86H1graZU1June 18, 2026

The now-viral post has over 3 million views. One comment from user @lovelltrin, despite it being more than likely a joke, has me freaking out:

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Why is she only wearing black for this press tour WHO IS DYING

Suddenly, my anxiety level shot up approximately 300%. And, I’m not the only one.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios)

Fans Have Plenty Of Theories About Zendaya's Black Wardrobe

As expected, Marvel fans immediately turned detective. Some viewers think the darker looks are teasing a death, which obviously worries me, but others also think it could be a tease for Spider-Man's black symbiote suit . Could Zendaya be quietly hinting at Venom's eventual arrival in the franchise? Maybe!

A few people have even suggested that the colors symbolize MJ's emotional state after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home , in which Peter Parker was erased from her memory. Some of the best responses included:

@QueennOfHades: "It's probably for the Symbiote."

"It's probably for the Symbiote." @KodyDotson: "She's teasing Venom."

"She's teasing Venom." @King_DavidV: "Ok but like what if she gets the symbiote idk ig we all delusional."

"Ok but like what if she gets the symbiote idk ig we all delusional." @IAmStephParker: "I think it's more so the black suit she's teasing."

"I think it's more so the black suit she's teasing." @missclara_x0: "LMAOOO y'all see one black outfit and start planning a funeral."

"LMAOOO y'all see one black outfit and start planning a funeral." @Jackson_hammers: "No one is dying black just looks awesome on her mehn."

"No one is dying black just looks awesome on her mehn." @aka_parkernova: "I choose to believe it represents the void MJ feels losing her memories of Peter."

That last theory hurts my Spidey-loving heart the most. Despite not remembering who Peter is, the first Brand New Day trailer hints that, deep down, MJ’s connection to him might be bubbling under the surface. So she might be mourning their breakup , even if she’s not consciously aware of what she lost.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios)

Could A Major Character Die In Brand New Day?

Here's the thing. The original post made me laugh, but the more I thought about it, the more nervous I became. Marvel loves visual storytelling, even in promotional tours. Actor interviews and promos have become extensions of marketing campaigns, even down to wardrobes. Stars frequently coordinate colors and themes with the projects they're promoting. We've already seen both Zendaya (a known method dresser) and Holland appear in combinations of black, white, blue and red during various events. But, beyond the fashion, there is a legitimate reason for fans to be worried.

Brand New Day picks up after the devastating ending of No Way Home, which left Peter Parker completely alone. MJ, Ned and the rest of the world no longer remember him. The trailer has already hinted at a darker, more isolated Peter, and rumors about villains like Sadie Sink’s mysterious character and the possible arrival of the symbiote have only fueled speculation.

Spider-Man stories are also notoriously painful. Uncle Ben died. Gwen Stacy died. Aunt May died. Peter Parker practically has tragedy written into his DNA. So, when fans joke, "Who is dying?" forgive me if my brain immediately starts creating worst-case scenarios.

To be clear, I have absolutely no evidence that Zendaya's wardrobe is secretly foreshadowing a funeral. For all I know, black simply looks fantastic on her, which, admittedly, it does. Still, comic books and the studios have trained me to look for clues everywhere when it comes to new upcoming Marvel movies .

Thanks to one fan's comment, I probably won't be able to see another all-black press look without wondering who needs to be protected before Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.