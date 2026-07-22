Spider-Man: Brand New Day Almost Added 'A Whole Bunch Of Villains,' And I Need To Know More

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going strong nearly two decades in, although there are a few upcoming Marvel movies that stand out as the most anticipated. Chief among them is Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will finally pick up after No Way Home's twist ending. The blockbuster will feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker facing off against multiple villains, but there was a cut scene where even more were going to be used. Let's break it all down.

The Spider-Man movies usually feature iconic antagonists and Brand New Day's trailer showed Tom Holland battling The Hand, Scorpion, Tombstone and more. In an interview with Nerdtropolis, Cretton spoke about a scrapped scene which would have brought in even more beloved villains. As he put it:

There was a whole other scene that ended up getting cut from the movie. We were going to throw a whole bunch of villains into this one giant fight that ended up getting cut. We were looking at a lot of the old classics, and it was really fun, though. We got to design a lot of them. Maybe for another one we’ll bring it back.

I'm sorry, but I'm going to need more information ASAP. Which villains were going to be in this deleted scene? Were they ones already established or would they bring in new antagonists that fans know from the comics? What would have went down in this fight scene? Right now there's no answers, but hopefully we can see that sequence come to life if Tom Holland's franchise gets a fifth installment. Fingers crossed.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Even without this mysterious deleted scene, Spider-Man: Brand New Day looks like an epic ensemble project. On top of its villains, Peter Parker will also interact with both Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk. Add in Sadie Sink's mysterious role, and there are tons of characters for the movie to service. So maybe it's for the best that the extra villain fight scene ended up on the cutting room floor.

(Image credit: Sony)

Fans have been eager to catch up with Spider-Man for years, especially after No Way Home's wild ending. At the last movie's conclusion Doctor Strange's spell succeeded in making the entire world forget about Peter Parker. That includes both MJ and Ned, as well as Happy Hogan and the various superheroes he'd previously interacted with. So while Peter's surviving loved ones were now safe from his enemies, Brand New Day's trailer showed him living a solitary life and watching his friends from afar.

Luckily for fans, the wait for the next chapter is nearly over. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list, finally offering answers to fan questions in the process. Fingers crossed we get to see its deleted villain-heavy fight sometime in the future.