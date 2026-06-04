Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Points To A Big Change Happening To Hulk. Literally.

With Nicolas Cage having brought his spider fascination to the small screen with Spider-Noir, fans are now waiting in earnest for the MCU’s official webslinger to return in the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The sequel will also excitingly feature the return of Mark Ruffalo as both Bruce Banner and Hulk, and it’s sounding more and more like the green behemoth will truly be bigger and badder than ever before. At least in live-action.

The latest quasi-update sorta-rumor suggests that the brainiac Hulk we’ve gotten used to over the years isn’t long for this world anymore, and that an evolution is imminent, even if it’s not exactly clear yet what’ll be behind the change. Specifically, industry insider MyTimeToShine took to X with what appears to be dialogue from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though without any verifiable context about whether it came from an as-yet-unreleased trailer or as part of the script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Whatever the case, here’s the post:

Spider-Man to Hulk:"I didn't know you can get that big"June 3, 2026

Before we dive into sophomoric hysterics, let's actually view this line through the lens of canonical reality. Without knowing exactly what's happening in this alleged movie moment, we can only make assumptions, but it does sound like Bruce will be changing into something that goes beyond the Hulk we've seen at any point previously in the MCU. Something that one might call...savage.

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Not that fans are completely in the dark about the potential emergence of Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Set photos have implied Bruce goes through some kind of medical situation, but then Savage Hulk’s arrival was possibly spoiled by toy announcements. That's right, plural. First with a toy mask, and then with an action figure. Still, toy spoilers don't always turn out to be the most dependable, so we're still keeping a grain of salt here.

But I mean, come on. We're getting Savage Hulk, right? LOOK ME IN THE EYE AND TELL ME WE AREN'T, MARK RUFFALO!

(Image credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel)

He can't do it! He just can't do it. So that's proof, right?

Is it wrong to want to see Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher square off? After seeing the vigilante destroy so many people in the standalone special One Last Kill, I'd love to watch Frank Castle trying to strategize taking down a giant green monster. But if Spidey's aforementioned comment is made calmly, maybe the bigger-than-normal Hulk won't be completely out of control right away.

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Outside of any and all elation related to Savage Hulk's potential appearance, the alleged Spider-Man quote above inspired quite a few commenters to skew amusingly perverse, with multiple followers posting various GIFs of The Office's Michael Scott delivering his signature "That's what she said." Other reactionary GIFs were also posted of Dan Levy, The Boys' Homelander, Mr. Bean and more.

And yeah, at least one person was all about seeing Spider-Man and Hulk hooking up. It's a slippery slope. But I guess if Peter and MJ are splitting up...

To relive all of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man adventures, they can each be streamed via Disney+ subscription while awaiting Brand New Day’s release on July 31, 2026.