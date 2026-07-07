Could Spider-Man: Brand New Day Bring In Werewolves? I'm Quick-Diving Down This Theory Rabbit Hole

Marvel fans are more than ready for the star-studded Avengers: Doomsday to bring doom to the MCU (in two literal senses), but not before another upcoming Marvel movie’s warped version of reality takes over theaters. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally almost here, and a new promo features cast members Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink alluding to the possible importance of the wedding that Spidey crashes into, as seen in trailers. Who’s the (un)happy couple?

Thanks to the 2026 release’s most recent full-length promo, we know the names of those set to be betrothed, and quite a few fans seem certain that it’s the offspring of a certain mustachioed Daily Bugle editor. Which then makes me wonder whether or not director Destin Daniel Cretton will be throwing some comic book werewolf lore at audiences. It’s not likely, of course, but it’s possible.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Wedding Is For "John & Lucy"

I'll freely admit that I didn't expect the wedding mayhem in Brand New Day to be of genuine import, and just thought it was conceived of as an interesting setting for superhero hijinks. (Which could still be the case.) But this cast video plays up the idea that fans will be familiar with whoever the groom and/or bride are, while confirming that Sadie Sink's mystery character won't be in bridal-wear.

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The only concrete-ish information out there regarding the wedding is the one trailer shot that shows the side of a helicopter whose windows are emblazoned with the "Just Married" message, as seen above. There's obviously a ton of speculation about who both of those names could be referring to, with Runaways' Karolina "Lucy in the Sky" Dean being a popular choice for the latter moniker.

Guesses are more split for the groom, but I'm fully siding with anyone predicting that it's John Jameson, the son of J. Jonah Jameson. It's a fun set-up that could not only bring J.K. Simmons back for a JJJ appearance, but also give him a huge reason to revitalize his hatred for Spider-Man. It looks like quite the expensive and lavish wedding, and I doubt anyone partially responsible for footing the bill will appreciate webslingers destroying things.