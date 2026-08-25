Turns Out, Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cut Another Daredevil Reference Beyond Rosario Dawson

It's a good time to be a Marvel fan, thanks to exciting titles hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are still reeling from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was an insane box office hit. Unfortunately Destin Daniel Cretton's blockbuster did leave some material on the cutting room floor, including Rosario Dawson's deleted scene as Claire Temple. And it turns out that the movie featured another connection to Daredevil that we never saw.

Folks who watched the Netflix Marvel shows are thrilled that characters have returned to the shared universe, such as Daredevil and Punisher. But we've also got some FOMO, thanks to Dawson's Claire Temple nearly having a role in Brand New Day. Over on Twitter, a crew member who designed props for the movie revealed a slick connection to Daredevil that didn't get featured in the theatrical cut. Check it out below:

Peter Parker’s WalletYou never know if a wallet will get a close up, so you have to create dressing related to the character.I designed a Nelson Murdock & Page business card, as I imagined Matt would’ve given him one during No Way Home and Peter would’ve held onto it pic.twitter.com/PdrQZcjfzKAugust 18, 2026

I LOVE this attention to detail. While Charlie Cox's MCU character doesn't appear in Brand New Day, he was clearly still there in spirit. Because inside Peter Parker's wallet included a business card for Matt Murdock's practice, which is an A+ reference to Cox's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even if the business card wasn't actually shown in the new movie, these small details help to make the shared universe feel like a real, interconnected place.

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Obviously Doctor Strange's spell during No Way Home's ending resulted in Matt Murdock (and the entire world) forgetting who Peter Parker was. But it's fun that Tom Holland's hero kept the card just in case he needed some legal help from his former lawyer.

(Image credit: Sony)

I'm still holding out hope that Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple gets to return to the MCU sometime soon. She was the connective tissue between almost all the Marvel Netflix shows, with Claire assisting heroes in Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders. And since the actress continues to work with Disney as the live-action Ahsoka in the Star Wars universe, it would make sense for her to pop up in the MCU eventually. Fingers crossed that we don't have to wait much longer... or that we eventually see the deleted Brand New Day scene with her.

Fans are also hoping to see Daredevil and Spider-Man suited up and fighting bad guys in the shared universe. While Matt and Peter interacted, the same can't be said for their superhero alter egos. And since they're both New York City-based heroes, it would make sense if their paths eventually crossed.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters now, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if/when Claire Temple re-enters the MCU.