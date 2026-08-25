Kaitlin Olson Revealed Her Mom's Key Advice About Romancing Always Sunny Co-Star Rob Mac

I don’t use the phrase “couplesgoals” with any amount of frequency or legitimacy, but it never fails to be entirely applicable when Kaitlin Olson and Rob Mac come up. The loving duo are sharing the small screen once more in the latest season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which kicked off with a hilarious new character in the midst of an episode where Frank married a corpse. Thankfully, Olson and Mac are far more sanitary than Danny DeVito’s character.

The comedy stars weren’t in Philly, but rather New York City, where they were stopped on the street by MeetCutesNYC for an adorable video (via Instagram) putting their long-standing relationship in the deserving spotlight. After addressing that they met when she auditioned for him for Always Sunny — she replaced the original Sweet Dee actress Jordan Reid — Olson answered a question about how they went from work partners to romantic partners, saying:

We became really good friends. I thought he was really smart, and really talented, and really funny. That’s kind of…that’s really all you need.

A perfect answer, naturally. It’s like she can’t even help being the absolute best. Not that everyone thought it was a best-case scenario for Always Sunny’s creator to be dating the female lead. Their co-stars thought the show was done for once they started dating, but said courtship seemingly only helped make the show even stronger comedically.

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When asked about any advice to give about getting romantically involved with a coworker, Rob Mac admitted it isn’t the easiest set-up, but that in his case, it was more than worth any troubles. And then Kaitlin Olson shared the advice her mom gave about getting serious with Mac.

My mom said, ‘Only do it if wild horses couldn’t drag you away.’

She says "wild horses," but I wonder if "Charlie and Frank inside a pantomime horse costume" would count. Of course, they probably couldn't drag Olson away from Mac anyway.

Olson shared oodles of loving praise for her mother Melinda not long ago, two months after the actress lost her father Don, so it's awesome that she's giving her mom all the props here as well.

Balancing out all the cutesy-wootsy vibes in the video, the comment section is hilariously rife with references to their It's Always Sunny characters. (As well as a larger-than-expected number of people who didn't realize they were even married.) Here's a non-comprehensive assortment of Mac and Dee-flavored responses.

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I can separate the characters from the people but it’s hard seeing Mac & Dee nice to each other 🤣🤣

Umm I’m not sure what you mean by couple…I see a gay catholic man and a big old bird

This is so fake! Everyone knows he is gay and she is a bird. But good for them anyway 😄 💞

Dudes out there marrying a bird

Damn , Ronald McDonald and the aluminum monster are dating now ?! What a world

Bird fetish 🕊️

Awee she paid the troll toll and got the boy's hole for life ❤️

Equal parts Aw and SHUT UP BIRD!

What was up with the bird squawking the whole time?

For those possibly unaware, the fictional Mac went from straight-leaning to bisexual to something more fully gay in recent seasons of It's Always Sunny, and the Season 18 premiere was, in part, about Mac finding the best way to come out to his mom. (Which of course involved bringing out a ventriloquist dummy during a wedding, but I digress.) Without knowing that, all the comments about Mac being gay may seem bizarrely pointed.

On the flip side of that explanation: Dee's a bird. A big ol' bird. (And Kaitlin Olson doesn't mind that fans call her that, loudly to her face.)

Find the couple delving into one debaucherous act or another when It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs new episodes Monday nights on FX, FXX, and Hulu at 10:00 p.m. ET.