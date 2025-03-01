A Spokesperson For Blake Lively Drops Claim About Justin Baldoni Wanting To 'Scorch Earth' As Mess Of Tangled Lawsuits Become More Intertwined
This comes after The New York Times moved to be dismissed from Baldoni's lawsuit.
As the legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us rages on, a new wrinkle has been added. After Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit against The New York Times following their publication of a story about Blake Lively’s complaint against the director, the news outlet has filed to be dismissed from the lawsuit. Along with that, a spokesperson for Blake Lively stood behind the NYT’s decision, noting that the Ryle actor and those working with him have “used a social media combat plan to scorch earth.”
After the motion to dismiss was filed, a spokesperson for Blake Lively spoke to Deadline. They claimed it was the right move, calling Baldoni’s lawsuit “a shameless PR document that has no business in a court of law.” Continuing to speak about why they are happy the publication is moving to be dismissed, the representative said:
This sentiment goes along with the reason behind why The New York Times is trying to exit the case. Danielle Rhoades Ha, who is the Senior Vice President, External Communications at the publication, broke that down, explaining why the “case should never have been brought against The New York Times”:
Along with defending their reasoning for writing the story, she explained why Baldoni’s lawsuit “will not silence” them, saying:
Notably, this move from The Times and the statement from Lively’s team come about a month after Baldoni’s team updated their argument against them to claim that the actress and the publication had been plotting and planning this article months before it was published.
Now, The NYT wants to be removed from the suit, and in a memorandum that came with the motion (via Deadline), the publication explained:
This move adds to the complicated situation with all these intertwined lawsuits that came out of all the drama regarding the making and release of It Ends With Us. Along with suing the NYT, Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and his lawyer has been outspoken about aggressively handling these lawsuits.
On the Gossip Girl star’s side, she’s suing Baldoni. Also, most recently, on February 28, a judge issued a mixed ruling to her by allowing her to subpoena part of Baldoni’s phone records while also not allowing other requests, calling them “overly intrusive,” per Variety.
Overall, as a lawyer predicted, the situation between Lively and Baldoni is getting “nastier” as more updates come out about how these intertwined lawsuits are evolving. So, as we learn more about it all – including the role The New York Times plays in the legal battle – we’ll keep you updated.
