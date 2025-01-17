Blake Lively Made Headlines For Her It Ends With Us Wardrobe. Months Later, It Came Up In Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit Against Her And Ryan Reynolds
The lawsuits surrounding It Ends With Us keep making headlines.
Ever since it's release the book to movie adaptation It Ends With Us has been making headlines due to drama between Blake Lively, actor/director Justin Baldoni, and others. The film (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) continues to be controversial thanks to lawsuits submitted by Lively as well as Baldoni. The latter actor recently sued Lively and Ryan Reynolds, offering some more complaints about what went down on the movie. While Lively turned heads with her It Ends With Us wardrobe, it's come up in the new lawsuit.
Baldoni's original lawsuit was against The New York Times, but his newest one is agains Reynolds and Lively, suing them for civil extortion, defamation and more. In the new complaint, the film's director took aim at Lively's wardrobe for the film, alleging that she got the production money and time as a result of taking over her character Lily's clothes. It reads:
While Lively's clothes turned heads doing press for It Ends With Us, she was reportedly just as involved in what Lily wore throughout the drama film. And according to Baldoni's suit, her getting more control over costuming ended up having a negative affect on the movie's production.
Clothes seem to be endlessly connected to It Ends With Us as a project. Because while promoting the film, Blake Lively caught flak for encouraging audiences to wear florals to the theater. Although Lively own suit claimed that the way the film was marketed was out of her control. Later in Baldoni's complaints, his legal team outlines the way her input on costumes impacted production. It reads:
Movie budget can be a delicate matter, and this allegation definitely makes it seem like Lively's passion for her character's wardrobe affected it in a negative way. The lawsuit also claimed that the 37 year-old actress refused to travel or costume fittings, instead requesting they be brought across town in Manhattan to her home. That, as well as the pieces that she chose, are reportedly why the costuming went over budget.
In the above excerpt, the movie's script is referenced. Having seen It Ends With Us, I have to wonder what changes might have been made in order to facilitate Lily's clothes. In the movie she does in fact "have money", as her family is very privileged... even if she's living on her own.
Clearly the situation surrounding It Ends With Us isn't going to end anytime soon, with Baldoni's second lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds further raising the stakes. We'll just have to see how it all shakes out, and if they actually face off in court.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It Ends With Us is on Netflix now. Be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies this year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.