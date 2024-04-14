The Star Of The New Chris Farley Biopic Shared His Take After News Of The New Movie Broke

There are a plethora of upcoming music biographical dramas hitting the 2024 movie schedule and beyond, but it's a recent sans-music biopic announcement that has truly piqued my interest. According to a recent report, the late Chris Farley, perhaps the most influential ‘90s SNL cast member , is getting the biopic treatment. Since the news broke, the film's star, the talented Paul Walter Hauser, has shared his take on it, adding a layer of anticipation and excitement to the project.

Screen Off Script, a movie-focused outlet, shared the news on is official Instagram account , exciting followers with details about the upcoming film based on the life of the Beverly Hills Ninja star. The development alone would be thrilling as is, but what was particularly exciting was the fact that Hauser, who Variety reported would be stepping into the comedic shoes of Chris Farley, showed up in the comments. In doing so, he gave audience members an idea of what we should expect when the bio drops. The Richard Jewell star commented:

This is a glory story. Not a tale from the crypt. Ready to honor Christopher.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As a die-hard Saturday Night Live and Chris Farley fan, I find this news thrilling. Ever since the release of the biopic parody Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, which amusingly features a fictional band I wish existed , I've found the typical "cradle to the grave" biopic format overly cliché and repetitive. However, this new take on the Matt Foley Motivational Speaker performer’s life might break the mold. Similarly to the structure of the Steve Jobs biography, the film will hopefully focus on one (or a couple) distinct and pivotal moments in the comedian's life, offering a fresh perspective on biographical storytelling. Also, a lot has been made of the late actor's "tragic life," so, it would be nice to see a movie that is more a celebration of his work and the joy he brought to people.

According to Deadline, Josh Gad, known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise, is set to make his directorial debut with the flick. The film will be produced by none other than SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels, who originally cast the Almost Heroes star on the late-night variety show in the '90s. Michaels, a seasoned veteran in the industry, will produce the film through his company, Broadway Video. The film will be based on the 2008 biography co-written by Farley’s brother, a testament to its authenticity. 500 Days of Summer and The Disaster Artist writing duo Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber are tackling the script.

Before his untimely passing in 1997 due to a drug overdose, Chris Farley became a comedic icon during his five seasons on Saturday Night Live. During his tenure, he starred in a series of memorable sketches, such as "Lunch Lady Land" alongside Adam Sandler, one of the greatest SNL sketches featuring an A-list host "Chippendale's Audition" with Patrick Swayze, and the unforgettable "Matt Foley, Motivational Speaker"—the character was written and co-created by Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was known for his residence "in a van down by the river." Check out the Chippendale's sketch down below:

Filling the shoes of such a legendary comedian is a formidable challenge for any actor. However, if you are familiar with Paul Walter Hauser's work, you know that the character actor has demonstrated he possesses the requisite talent and range to pull it off. He showed off his chops through his scene-stealing role in I, Tonya, his work in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell (available to stream with a Prime Video subscription), and most recently, with his gripping and Emmy-winning role in Black Bird. I am eagerly anticipating his portrayal of Chris Farley and his dynamic presence on the big screen.

As we wait for more news about this upcoming biopic, you can revisit some of Hauser’s most captivating work, starting with the limited series Black Bird, available with an Apple TV+ subscription. Or, if you want to smile, revisit Chris Farley’s charming star-making role in Tommy Boy, available for Paramount+ subscribers to stream.