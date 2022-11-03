Star Wars: A New Hope Turns 45: Celebrate With Pictures Of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill And More

A long time ago, in an entertainment industry that was about to change forever, writer and director George Lucas released his definitive magnum opus, Star Wars. Of course, after numerous sequels, numerous prequels, an infamous holiday special, multiple TV shows currently running, and countless other related media, the "fourth" chapter of this ever-expanding timeline is often referred to by the subtitle, A New Hope.

It has been 45 years since the thrilling sci-fi adventure captivated audiences, leading to box office records being broken and the development of many, many new additions the franchise -- some of which have featured the stars of the seminal 1977 hit. Speaking of the original Star Wars actors, check out this slideshow featuring some of their most recent photos below.

May the Force be with you.