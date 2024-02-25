The Sweet Story Behind Steven Spielberg Meeting Godzilla Minus One's Director For The First Time
Two great filmmakers recently crossed paths.
From Jaws to Jurassic Park, one cannot minimize the massive stamp Steven Spielberg has placed on the monster movie in modern history. So when the beloved filmmaker ran into the writer/director behind last year’s hit movie Godzilla Minus One, you can imagine how much it meant to him! Takashi Yamazaki was especially blown away by what Spielberg had to say to him upon their meeting.
Following Takashi Yamazaki being among the 2024 Oscar nominees for Godzilla Minus One's impressive visual effects on its shoestring budget, the writer, director and VFX supervisor had the chance to attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon. Per Yamazaki, Spielberg approached him while he was holding a Godzilla model he had been carrying around at the event. Here’s what happened next:
Takashi Yamazaki recalled the sweet moment in Japanese and translated through an interpreter at an event (via AV Club) that led the pair to take a picture together at the luncheon. Imagine your hero not only watching something you made but coming back to it on multiple occasions and then going out of their way to share their love for it? Yamazaki’s head must have exploded that day!
Godzilla Minus One has been touted as the “greatest Godzilla movie” by many longtime fans of the monster franchise. The Japanese film was made for an estimated $10 to $15 million, and it became an unexpected box office hit in December when it made $106 million worldwide. The movie takes place in 1945, near the end of World War II when Japan is at its lowest point. Amidst this, a giant monster, Godzilla, creates more chaos for the citizens of Tokyo.
Godzilla Minus One’s Oscar nomination is a historical one for a couple of reasons. For one, it’s the first Japanese film to be nominated in the Best Visual Effects category. While it’s a huge honor for Takashi Yamazaki to have represented the movie at the recent Oscars luncheon, many would argue Godzilla Minus One was snubbed in other categories.
We’ll have to see if Godzilla Minus One makes history at this year’s Academy Awards once the show airs on Sunday, March 10 on ABC. We’ll also be rooting for a Godzilla Minus One sequel following Takashi Yamazaki sharing his ideas for another installment! I'm sure Steven Spielberg would be excited about it too.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
