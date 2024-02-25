The Sweet Story Behind Steven Spielberg Meeting Godzilla Minus One's Director For The First Time

From Jaws to Jurassic Park, one cannot minimize the massive stamp Steven Spielberg has placed on the monster movie in modern history. So when the beloved filmmaker ran into the writer/director behind last year’s hit movie Godzilla Minus One , you can imagine how much it meant to him! Takashi Yamazaki was especially blown away by what Spielberg had to say to him upon their meeting.

Following Takashi Yamazaki being among the 2024 Oscar nominees for Godzilla Minus One's impressive visual effects on its shoestring budget, the writer, director and VFX supervisor had the chance to attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon. Per Yamazaki, Spielberg approached him while he was holding a Godzilla model he had been carrying around at the event. Here’s what happened next:

Steven Spielberg said, ‘Oh, you’re the director of Godzilla. I saw it three times.' I couldn’t believe it, because Spielberg is like a god to me, just for what he’s done for the film industry. But it sounded very real. [Spielberg went on to say,] ‘I saw it once in my home, and then I had to go see it again in IMAX, then Dolby Atmos.’ You can’t make that up.

Takashi Yamazaki recalled the sweet moment in Japanese and translated through an interpreter at an event (via AV Club) that led the pair to take a picture together at the luncheon. Imagine your hero not only watching something you made but coming back to it on multiple occasions and then going out of their way to share their love for it? Yamazaki’s head must have exploded that day!

Godzilla Minus One has been touted as the “greatest Godzilla movie” by many longtime fans of the monster franchise. The Japanese film was made for an estimated $10 to $15 million, and it became an unexpected box office hit in December when it made $106 million worldwide. The movie takes place in 1945, near the end of World War II when Japan is at its lowest point. Amidst this, a giant monster, Godzilla, creates more chaos for the citizens of Tokyo.

Godzilla Minus One’s Oscar nomination is a historical one for a couple of reasons. For one, it’s the first Japanese film to be nominated in the Best Visual Effects category. While it’s a huge honor for Takashi Yamazaki to have represented the movie at the recent Oscars luncheon, many would argue Godzilla Minus One was snubbed in other categories .