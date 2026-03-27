Steven Spielberg Realized Jaws Would Be A Hit After One Gross Interaction

Jaws is often called the “first summer blockbuster.” It’s credited as a movie that changed Hollywood forever. Today, we all know just what a big deal Jaws was. At the time, though, Steven Spielberg certainly had no idea it would be as big as it became, though he does say there was a moment he knew it would be a success.

In an appearance with The Big Picture at SXSW, Steven Spielberg talked about Jaws. The movie had a famously troubled production, including a mechanical shark that didn’t work. Spielberg has admitted to having a panic attack during the shoot. As such, he said he had no clue what he had with Jaws when it was all done. His first clue, at a preview screening, did not start out as a good sign. Spielberg said…

I didn’t know what I had until we previewed the picture in Dallas, Texas. When the little boy was killed on the raft, a man got up, and I went, ‘Oh my God, our first walkout. I’ve gone too far.’ It was blood coming out of the water.

As somebody who actually only saw Jaws for the first time recently, I can completely understand what appeared to be happening here. I was shocked that the movie killed a child, and in such a violent way. I wouldn’t be shocked if somebody was so shaken by the moment that they just couldn’t watch anymore.

Article continues below

Except that’s not exactly what happened. The rest of the story is potentially more shocking than the movie scene, as the moment did have a profound impact on the audience member. But it was what happened after that which, in Spielberg's mind, sealed the film’s success. He continued…

This guy came out, and he started walking up the aisle, and he started running. And I watched him go out the curtains into the lobby, and he was heading for the bathroom, and he vomited all over the floor of the lobby. And I looked at that guy, and then about five minutes later, he came back and took a seat. And that’s when I said, ‘We’ve got a hit!’

I can’t really argue with the idea that if you can make a movie that makes its audience vomit, but also makes them go back and finish the film, you’re onto something. Most people simply wouldn’t be in shape to keep watching a movie after getting sick, no matter the reason, but this guy was not going to miss the rest of Jaws.

The movie would go on to become a massive blockbuster, which is good, because if it had been anything less, it would have been a failure and likely stalled Steven Spielberg's career. The director credits some happy accidents, like the shark not working, and some luck, like knowing John Williams, who created one of the most iconic themes in movie history, for all playing their part in making Jaws the film it is. Speilberg said…

I didn’t know what we had on Jaws, because I was underwater on that film for nine months. I did the best job I knew how to do with what I had available. And because, you know, the shark didn’t work, it made it a better movie. If the shark worked, it would have been half as good. If I hadn’t met [John] Williams, it wouldn’t have been good at all.

Steven Spielberg has admitted to hiding out in the Jaws section of the Universal Studios Tour for years as he mentally recovered from the grueling experience that was filming the movie. Luckily, all the various pieces came together in exactly the way they needed to, and Jaws became a massive hit, even if it may have made a few people sick along the way.