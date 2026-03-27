Steven Spielberg Realized Jaws Would Be A Hit After One Gross Interaction
Well, that's disgusting.
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Jaws is often called the “first summer blockbuster.” It’s credited as a movie that changed Hollywood forever. Today, we all know just what a big deal Jaws was. At the time, though, Steven Spielberg certainly had no idea it would be as big as it became, though he does say there was a moment he knew it would be a success.
In an appearance with The Big Picture at SXSW, Steven Spielberg talked about Jaws. The movie had a famously troubled production, including a mechanical shark that didn’t work. Spielberg has admitted to having a panic attack during the shoot. As such, he said he had no clue what he had with Jaws when it was all done. His first clue, at a preview screening, did not start out as a good sign. Spielberg said…
As somebody who actually only saw Jaws for the first time recently, I can completely understand what appeared to be happening here. I was shocked that the movie killed a child, and in such a violent way. I wouldn’t be shocked if somebody was so shaken by the moment that they just couldn’t watch anymore.Article continues below
Except that’s not exactly what happened. The rest of the story is potentially more shocking than the movie scene, as the moment did have a profound impact on the audience member. But it was what happened after that which, in Spielberg's mind, sealed the film’s success. He continued…
I can’t really argue with the idea that if you can make a movie that makes its audience vomit, but also makes them go back and finish the film, you’re onto something. Most people simply wouldn’t be in shape to keep watching a movie after getting sick, no matter the reason, but this guy was not going to miss the rest of Jaws.
The movie would go on to become a massive blockbuster, which is good, because if it had been anything less, it would have been a failure and likely stalled Steven Spielberg's career. The director credits some happy accidents, like the shark not working, and some luck, like knowing John Williams, who created one of the most iconic themes in movie history, for all playing their part in making Jaws the film it is. Speilberg said…
Steven Spielberg has admitted to hiding out in the Jaws section of the Universal Studios Tour for years as he mentally recovered from the grueling experience that was filming the movie. Luckily, all the various pieces came together in exactly the way they needed to, and Jaws became a massive hit, even if it may have made a few people sick along the way.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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