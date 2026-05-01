The Rock Made A Wardrobe Oopsie Right Before He Was Set To Give Emily Blunt Her Walk Of Fame Tribute
And I bet Matt Damon noticed.
The day before The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered on the 2026 movie schedule, the stars were out on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate two of its stars, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. However, while that’s lovely, the moment we’re going to focus on today is the funny wardrobe oopsie Dwayne Johnson had right before he got up to give his Jungle Cruise co-star her tribute.
As per tradition, when a star gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, many of their colleagues come out to give speeches and honor them. For Emily Blunt, this lineup included The Rock, who she’s worked a few times. However, before he said a bunch of very nice things about her, he had to address the wardrobe mishap in the room as he explained (via Hello Magazine):
After he said that, someone yelled at him that the “podium’s got you,” meaning, it was hiding the stain from the drink. So, really, Dwayne Johnson was fine. No one could see it while he was talking. However, he continued to address it, saying:Article continues below
Listen, I can’t blame him for mentioning this. As you can see in the photo above and the clip of this moment, he’s wearing a very light suit, which means stains will be visible if a spill happens. So, I totally get where he was coming from, and I thought he handled it with humor and grace.
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Then, after that, he tried to move on, recalling how he and Matt Damon were talking about how “awesome” and “cool” this honor is for Blunt and Tucci. However, it did come back around to his pants, as he pointed down to them and said:
Well, that was sweet (and silly too), it also added to the wonderful event that was this Walk of Fame ceremony. Along with Johnson, who worked with Blunt on Jungle Cruise and The Smashing Machine, her fellow Oppenheimer cast members, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., showed up to honor her. Plus, Meryl Streep was there too to share kind words about both her Devil Wears Prada co-stars.
Also, seeing as Tucci and Blunt are in-laws (he is married to her sister), they were able to make this double-star ceremony a family affair. Plus, Tucci’s wife, Felicity Blunt, and Emily Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, were there as well.
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So, all around, it was a star-studded affair full of love and one tiny wardrobe mishap. However, that keeps things fun, especially when The Rock used it to make a great comedic moment during the ceremony.
Now, to see these stars shining bright on the big screen (with no wardrobe malfunctions), you can watch both Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the well-reviewed Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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