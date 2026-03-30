A Bunch Of Fans Brought Up Actors Who Thought Great Movies Were Gonna Suck, And There Are Some Doozies
There's some great ones here.
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Success in Hollywood is never guaranteed. Actors can spend months working twelve-hour days on a set only for a movie to debut well below expectations both critically and financially. I can only imagine the dread of putting in time on a movie that has all the signs of being a flop, though it's worth noting that sometimes the actors get it wrong.
A Reddit thread had tons of people chiming in with examples when this happened, starting with a pretty notable example. SpaceTimer81 brought up one of the best Julia Roberts movies, and how two stars thought it was going to be a bomb:
Quite a way to kick things off, and it certainly caught me off guard. Richard Gere has talked in the past about improvised scenes and other things, but I guess he wouldn't want to dwell on the fact that he thought it would fail. Not only was it a success, but Roberts was also nominated for an Academy Award for her performance.Article continues below
The next movie I'd rank among the best, if not the best, comedy movies of the 2000s. That said, the cast of Anchorman didn't think the movie was going to work out when they made it, as MatureUsername69 explained:
I'm definitely biased because Anchorman came out just before I started high school, but how wild would it be to see how relevant that movie still is today? If I had a dollar every time I said I was "trapped in a glass case of emotion" or "I love lamp," well, I'd be a wealthy man. Maybe they thought it would flop because of the movie's original pitch?
We've covered romantic movies and comedies, so it's only fitting that an action one is up next. Tom Hardy has been in some great movies across his career, but he thought there was a solid chance one of his biggest would be DOA when it was in theaters, according to Kit_Daniels:
This one I totally get. Readers likely know that movies aren't shot in the same sequence we see in the final product, so Tom Hardy probably had no idea what was going on between days of shooting car chases and random action scenes. I can't imagine any of it would make sense until seeing the finished movie, which was very well-received.
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Some actors go on to be proven wrong about their movies doing poorly, and it doesn't matter. SnugglyCoderGuy brought up the famous case of Burt Reynolds in Boogie Nights, and his reaction to seeing it for the first time:
In fairness, Burt Reynolds famously hated working on Boogie Nights, so it did go a bit deeper than merely not liking the movie. Not even Paul Thomas Anderson could escape the actor's wrath, as he spoke critically of the then-young director.
Finally, we have a movie that had a different path to fame. Tremors is one of Kevin Bacon's best movies, but DamnitGravity indicated he more or less thought his career was over when he did the movie:
Fortunately, the cult classic continued to keep Bacon a household name, and he's still enjoying an acting career to this day. Thank goodness for people embracing the movie, or we'd never have that game where people try to connect random celebrities to him.
Now I'm looking at the upcoming 2026 movie schedule, and wondering if any actors were in movies this year that they expect to fail. Our comments are open for any Hollywood celebrity who wants to confess, though I don't think it'd be the best PR move to do so.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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