I'm Glad Georgie & Mandy's Lance Barber Had The Same Reaction To George Sr.'s Tribute That I Did

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "A New Scoreboard And A Horse's You Know What." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

George Sr. returned to Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, but only via a dream sequence like his zombie return in Season 1. This episode was a little more reverent to the late Young Sheldon character, as Georgie wanted to honor his father with a new scoreboard for the high school on the anniversary of his death. Now, Lance Barber has reacted to his character's tribute in this episode, and I'm happy he had the same reaction I did.

Actor Lance Barber spoke to TVLine about his brief return to the 2026 TV schedule and how Georgie ultimately honored his father with a sign that put his name on the football field's snack bar. It was a tribute that I loved as a fan, so I was glad Barber felt the same way:

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The reveal of Coach Cooper's name on something at the ball field, and the very appropriate and funny joke of what it was, and the intentions of what Georgie wanted to do for his dad — it all landed as one would expect. We talked about the way that they carried George's legacy through the show, and this really hit it — and it really hit me personally to see all that, for sure. To hear them talk about and remember George, in such a fond and funny way, meant a great deal to me, as an actor and just as a person who worked with these people, too.

It's funny because Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage kept hammering on how much George Sr. loved sports and beer, that I totally forgot just how much food was part of the character as well. The snack bar reveal was great, and made me think back to the Young Sheldon episode where he tried to get Meemaw's secret recipe for brisket. It's wild to see how much the franchise has evolved since then, with yet another universe-breaking spinoff coming up.

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It was another great appearance by George Sr., who seems to only pop up exclusively in dream form. I do have to say that he always comes off a lot meaner to his son in dreams than he ever did when he was alive, but maybe that's because it's Georgie's inner monologue of how he thinks his father would react. This time around, he treated Fred Fagenbacher like his son, rather than Georgie.

As for other notable moments in the episode, I loved Mary Cooper storming in to call out Fred for trying to sabotage Georgie's scoreboard idea as a petty way to get back at him for stealing his business. It's not often we see his rival at a loss for words, and I have to wonder if Mary will end up helping Georgie out with him more in the future.

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Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and many other shows are waiting for you on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 is zooming along, and I'm wondering how it's going to close out. Things look solid between the couple right now, but could that change by the end of these episodes?