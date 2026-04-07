The Story Behind Andy Weir Writing ‘The Perfect Ending’ For Project Hail Mary Before He Even Started The Book
At least he knew where he was going.
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The following contains spoilers for the ending of Project Hail Mary.
Project Hail Mary has been the biggest theatrical hit from the 2026 movie schedule thus far, and not only from a box office standpoint. The Ryan Gosling-led film has received critical acclaim, and it continues to generate conversations amongst general audiences. One of the aspects of the film that’s seemingly being discussed at length is the way the story ends. In the mind of Andy Weir -- the author of the original novel -- the ending is "perfect" and, just recently, Weir opened up about knowing how the book would end before he actually started writing it.
Some writers admit that they don’t always know where a story is going when it begins or, of course, story plans can change over the course of the writing process. However, Andy Weir revealed that he knew where the main character of Project Hail Mary, middle school teacher Ryland Grace, would end up from the beginning, even if he wasn’t entirely clear on how he would get there. He told the New York Times…Article continues below
PHM ends with Ryland opts to save his alien friend, Rocky, and the Eridian race as a whole by turning his ship around and helping his ally return home. Ultimately, Grace opts to stay on the Eridians' planet, and he becomes a teacher there as well.
Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the directors of the film adaptation, clearly felt the ending was perfect as well. While Drew Goddard's screenplay makes a few minor changes and omissions from the book, the ending is largely intact in the movie.
While Project Hail Mary certainly has its share of fantastical elements, the science is as close to real as possible, which, if nothing else, means that relativity is an element that needs to be dealt with. In the film, it takes Gosling's Ryland years to get where he’s going, and it would take him just as long to return. This means that simply returning home wouldn’t necessarily be the “happy ending” that some might assume. Weir continued…
“Why would he leave?” may actually turn out to be a very interesting question. There have reportedly been some discussions about a potential sequel to Project Hail Mary. While Andy Weir says he did hold some answers back from the book to potentially explore in a sequel, it’s far from clear where such a movie would actually go.
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Nevertheless, even if an official follow-up never happens, I'd say that the story of Ryland Grace is fine where it is. For now, check out Project Hail Mary in theaters and make up your own mind about the ending.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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