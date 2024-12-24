The Story Behind Elf's Viral Mailroom Line Is Revealed, And I'm So Glad It Didn't Get Cut

Elf has easily become one of the best Christmas movies of the 2000s, and how can it not with Will Ferrell playing an orphaned elf? It’s for sure one of his best and funniest films since new scenes seem to go viral with every new year. The mailroom scene that has been incredibly meme-able and all over the internet between Buddy the Elf (Ferrell) and Mailroom Guy (Mark Acheson) was almost cut. The infamous "26-year-old" shares the story behind how it almost got scraped, and I’m so happy that it made its way to us.

Will Ferrell just celebrated Elf’s 20th anniversary last year, and I still can’t get over how it could’ve been much darker . The incredible holiday comedy is perfect as is, in my opinion, and after learning what Acheson shared with People , I’m even more glad to have the movie as is. As the actor recalled:

The producers wanted to axe the whole scene because of that. I think, ‘Who is gonna believe this guy is 26?’ I mean, seriously. I believe I was 46 at the time and an older, 46 even at that. Because I never looked young in my life.

The 67-year-old shared that he was only supposed to have one line on set (‘work release’) but director Jon Favreau, had a different idea. And it's what we see today. Acheson aka Mailroom Guy and Buddy have a real moment discussing their career aspirations, and a bit of "syrup" with their coffee. This scene happens after the oversized elf is sent to work in the mailroom by his father and gets a brief tour, but nearly didn't make it into the movie.

The two are lying on top of two mail bins after having finished their beverages and are opening up to each other. Acheson talks about how he has to stop going with the flow. Buddy, in response, is naturally, very supportive, and that’s when the iconic line comes through from our favorite mailroom employee: “That’s what got me here. I’m 26 years old, got nothing to show for it.”

It speaks so well to so many career aspirations expectations and goals that have been dashed–relatable to many (hence the virality). The moment is all the better because the enthusiastic elf reassures him because his (North Pole) dad didn’t achieve his goals until he was 490. And, of course, it goes without saying, that no one believes that man is 26.

The one-liner turned iconic scene partner of the Saturday Night Live alum shared that Favreau fought producers on it. They wanted the whole moment cut but the actor-director promised that the joke would land, which it did, and changed Acheson's career. The mailroom joke adds another layer of dimension to Buddy while enriching the whole story, and of course, cementing it as the holiday staple it is.

Ferrell also shared Elf fans' specific movie watching habit which I’d never think about myself but speaks to the beloved nature of the 2003 film. Favreau has had some big notable works that have become fan favorites and continue to get streamed regularly on a yearly (or more) basis. I’m pleased to know the director has some incredible gut instincts that pay off for his projects.

As for the mailroom scene, I’m so glad to know the story behind it and for its existence. It makes many of us who struggled through aspirational phases–no matter what age–all the more relatable, and meme-able.