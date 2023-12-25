Will Ferrell's Elf Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary, So Let's Take A Deep Dive Into The Much Darker Movie We Almost Got

If you ask me, 2003’s Elf is hands down one of the best Christmas movies of the last two decades. Although it was an unlikely hit for New Line Cinema, it has become a seasonal classic, bringing joy to audiences of all ages during the most magical time of the year, in no short part due to the fantastic ensemble cast , which includes Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Peter Dinklage, and the late Ed Asner. Even 20 years later, I can give you all kinds of reasons why I still think it's one of the greatest holiday movies. Not only is it adorable family fun – but it's also one of the funniest holiday films featuring the comedic genius of Will Ferrell. Buddy’s bubbly, childlike wonder is infectious, and it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role.

Hold on to your Santa hat because, believe it or not, we nearly ended up with a very different movie. As the holiday gem marks its 20th anniversary, let's look at the much darker path it almost took!

Jim Carrey Was Almost Our Buddy

The human raised at the North Pole to be a Santa helper we cherish today might have taken a very different turn if the role had gone to its original contender, Jim Carrey. No stranger to Christmas movies, Carrey had already graced the screen as The Grinch in one of the best Dr. Suess movies and would later take on Ebenezer Scrooge in Robert Zemeckis’s A Christmas Carol .

The Elf script initially found its way to Carrey during the early stages of development when he was a rising star in the comedy world. However, due to the extended development period, Carrey moved on to other projects, leaving the door wide open for Ferrell to step into the iconic green tights and curly-toed shoes.

Given his knack for portraying wacky yet endearing characters, it's intriguing to imagine Carrey as Buddy. The movie could have become part of Carrey's trifecta of festive movies, with a unique twist—playing a character who genuinely loves Christmas, a stark departure from his previous roles as holiday misers.

Chris Farley’s Darker Elf

Before Ferrell's name was firmly attached to the modern holiday classic, another comedy luminary was considered for the role—SNL alum the late great Chris Farley . Amongst other things, we learned that the revelation comes from the series The Holiday Movies That Made Us, available to stream with a Netflix subscription , where screenwriter David Berenbaum shared that the original producers envisioned Elf as a Chris Farley movie. This intriguing possibility opens the door to a different and potentially darker movie, as Farley was known for his unruly comic persona. Interestingly, this isn't the first movie the late actor was meant to star in, which would have drastically changed the pop culture landscape. Early Shrek footage reveals Chris Farley ’s take on the character before his untimely passing.

Farley, with his larger-than-life personality, could have brought an entirely different energy to Buddy. The movie might have leaned towards a more adult-oriented tone, departing from the family-friendly charm we now associate with it. Fortunately, a change in studio and direction steered the festive picture away from this alternate reality, and the reins eventually landed in Ferrell's capable hands.

Elf's Brush With PG-13 Territory

Netflix's documentary on holiday movies also revealed a near-alteration of Elf's rating. According to Jon Favreau, the film's original script was considerably darker than the family-friendly masterpiece audiences have come to adore. Favreau, who became the director after the project experienced delays, shed light on the initial tonal complexities of the script.

In the early stages, the flick flirted with the idea of a PG-13 rating, a departure from the universally accessible PG rating it eventually received. Ferrell's background in more adult-oriented comedies, such as Old School and A Night at the Roxbury, may have influenced the original vision for Buddy, incorporating a darker and more mature side to the character.

Favreau's Magical Touch

The pivotal moment in Elf's development came when the director and Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau decided to take a closer look at the script. Initially disinterested in what he described as a "much darker version" of the film, Favreau had an epiphany that transformed the project into the heartwarming classic we know today.

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone , Favreau shared his creative breakthrough, sharing how he had an epiphany to let the Rankin/Bass specials of his childhood inspire him to make it a Christmas movie kids could watch . He had this to say:

I took a look at the script, and I wasn’t particularly interested. It was a much darker version of the film. I remember reading it, and it clicked: if I made the world that he was from as though he grew up as an elf in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, one of those Rankin/Bass Christmas specials I grew up with, then everything fell into place tonally.

Favreau made a great decision to give Buddy's world the whimsical charm of classic Christmas specials, which transformed the project into a family-friendly masterpiece. The director's nostalgic reference to Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (though it has its own fair share of dark and disturbing truths ), prepared the ground for Ferrell to bring Buddy to life with a perfect mix of innocence, humor, and holiday spirit.

The Ending Was Almost Very Different

The ending of Elf is enchanting and distinct from the film's original conclusion. In the version we all know and love, when Santa's sleigh can't fly due to a lack of Christmas spirit, Jovie, Buddy's friend, steps up. She rallies the crowd to unite in song, showcasing the transformative power of shared joy and merriment. This collective outpouring of Christmas spirit becomes the catalyst, miraculously lifting Santa's sleigh into the air.

The beauty of this ending lies in the depiction of a city coming together, showing the profound impact that shared happiness can have. It's a stark departure from the original finale, which used magical dust to elevate the reindeer and launch the sleigh. While the initial concept had its merits, it lacked the magical resonance found in the power of the Christmas spirit itself.

Credit for this magical twist goes to Jon Favreau, who wisely called for a rewrite. Thanks to his creative decision, the conclusion we know today delivers an ending that warms our hearts and reminds us of the extraordinary magic the Christmas season can inspire in us all.

Celebrating Elf's 20th Anniversary

As Elf celebrates its 20th anniversary, we reflect on the alternate paths that could have been taken. Jim Carrey's Buddy, Chris Farley's potentially darker interpretation, and the flirtation with a PG-13 rating—all these intriguing facets of the movie's development add layers to the film's rich history.

Fortunately, the stars aligned, and Will Ferrell's endearing portrayal and Jon Favreau's directorial magic delivered a timeless Christmas treasure that continues to bring laughter and joy to audiences of all ages.