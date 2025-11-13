Insidious 6 Director Gets Kind Words From James Wan As Horror Sequel Wraps Filming

I’ve got good news for fans of upcoming horror movies, and more importantly, The Further. The next Insidious chapter has finished filming. The sixth movie in the Blumhouse franchise is officially in the can, which moves the sequel from set to the post-production grind. It’s a real milestone, and the horror master and producer James Wan had some very kind words for the film's director.

The handoff came with a public pat on the back from the architect of this universe. Director Jacob S. Chase announced the wrap on his official Instagram with a clapperboard photo and a thank-you to the cast and crew, signing off with a simple promise: “See you in August.” In the comments, James Wan—franchise co-creator and producer—dropped in with encouragement:

Congrats, Jacob 🙌🔥Welcome back from the Further. You’re now part of the family!

That “family” language fits how the Insidious franchise has operated, with Wan, Leigh Whannell, and Patrick Wilson each taking a turn in the director's chair while maintaining a consistent tone. It’s also a small but public sign-off on Chase’s installment. With cameras down, the work now moves to the mix stage.

Now, how are fans reacting to the news?

(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

Fans' Reactions To Insidious 6 Wrapping

Chase’s wrap post turned the comments into a mini focus group—equal parts hype, jokes, and wish lists. Here are some of the standouts:

@iamzeewest: “How did I not see any ads for this whatsoever thus far?”

“How did I not see any ads for this whatsoever thus far?” @heyrobslive: “@creepypuppet can't wait for this one man! Big fan of what you guys do”

“@creepypuppet can't wait for this one man! Big fan of what you guys do” @steventoro101: “Elise better be in it creeping me tf out! Honestly my favorite movie franchise.”

“Elise better be in it creeping me tf out! Honestly my favorite movie franchise.” @jscribblescom: “Wait, what? Is there another Insideous movie coming? If so, hopefully it al ties back to the lamberts and we get another movie with them?”

“Wait, what? Is there another Insideous movie coming? If so, hopefully it al ties back to the lamberts and we get another movie with them?” @czsworld: “Gonna start calling this InSixDious”

“Gonna start calling this InSixDious” @_ashden: “Hope it’s better than Red Door”

“Hope it’s better than Red Door” @officialhannahsarah: “Oh! OH!!! Congrats! Cannot wait 😱”

With the wrap confirmed and Wan’s public welcome, Insidious 6 still looks on pace for the 2026 movie schedule window Chase teased. There are no plot details yet—and that’s fine; this series often finds its best scares in post.

It's worth noting that some comments had questions about the post-process. However, for the most part, the fan reactions to the update were very positive and extremely celebratory. Now, the wait really begins as we start to anticipate the first footage.

For now, though, we’ve got a finished shoot, a director-producer camaraderie on display, and a comment section that’s doing what horror movie fandom does best, celebrating the genre and pumping up its creators.

Fans can revisit the first two chapters of the Insidious series with their HBO Max subscription. If they want to check out the latest entry, The Red Door, they'll need a Hulu subscription.