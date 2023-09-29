Critics Have Seen Saw X, And They’ve Made Their Choice Regarding Tobin Bell’s Return To The Franchise
Do you want to play a game?
Saw is officially back, with the 10th installment of one of the best horror movie franchises hitting theaters just in time to welcome in the month of Halloween. This offering, however, won’t feature Jigsaw copycats or students of John Kramer’s twisted games like in previous offerings. Saw X is actually centered around Tobin Bell’s character, with its story set between the first two films — a timeline that surely appeals to OG fans. Critics had the chance to screen the movie ahead of its September 29 release, so let’s see what they’re saying.
Along with Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith will reprise her role as Amanda Young, John Kramer’s victim-turned-protégé, and as the franchise returns to the beginning, is it possible we could see some other familiar faces? That’s just one of the questions we had after watching the trailer, so let’s see what the critics can tell us. In CinemaBlend’s review of Saw X, Eric Eisenberg says this offering stands out from its predecessors for actually attempting story and character development. He rates it 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
However, Neil Smith of GamesRadar isn’t quite as impressed, giving the upcoming horror movie just 2 stars out of 5. While some will surely be pleased with Tobin Bell’s return to the series, Smith says, the movie isn’t good enough to justify resuscitating John Kramer. The critic continues:
When the first reactions came out following screenings of Saw X, many were calling it a return to form and one of the best films in the franchise, and Kofi Outlaw of ComicBook.com agrees, writing that the film feels meaningful and thrilling in the way that fans used to love-- albeit with some brutal new DIY traps. In the critic’s words:
Travis Hopson of Punch Drunk Critics rates Saw X 3.5 stars out of a possible 5, warning that this installment (like the others) is not for the easily squeamish; however, it makes both the franchise and its infamous killer relevant again. Hopson continues:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com says the 10th movie feels more grounded than the other sequels, as it lets John and Amanda involve themselves openly in the process. This in turn allows Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith to dig into the roles like never before. Tallerico writes:
With Saw being one of the best movies of the 2000s, any return to form for the 10th installment sounds very promising, and the Rotten Tomatoes score adds to that optimism, with Saw X garnering an 84% Fresh rating from 64 critics so far. Saw X is in theaters now if this sounds like a sequel/prequel you need to check out for yourself, and be sure to also take a look at our 2023 movie release calendar to see what else is hitting the big screen soon.
