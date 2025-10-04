Vin Diesel Has Been Hyping The Final Fast And Furious Movie, But Sources Now Share Alleged Reasons The Film Is In Limbo

It’s been a few years now since a Fast & Furious movie roared into theaters, as Fast X opened in cinemas back in the spring of 2023. That latest installment was touted as the first chapter of a two-part conclusion and, since then, fans have been waiting for developments on the final flick. Vin Diesel has been hyping the project at different points over the last few years. It seems, however, that there are a few major variables keeping the concluding chapter of the FF saga from pulling out of the garage, if some sources are to be believed.

What’s Reportedly Keeping Fast & Furious 11 From Happening?

This past summer, at FuelFest (an event celebrating the FF movies), Vin Diesel appeared and not only declared that the eleventh film would still happen but that three specific things would happen. Diesel claimed the film would return Dominic Toretto and. co to Los Angeles, shift the focus back to street-racing culture and bring back the character of Brian O’Conner. (The late Paul Walker famously played O’Conner until his death in 2013.) However, a source tells The Wall Street Journal that a script has yet to be locked in.

Unnamed individuals also allege to WSJ that members of the Fast & Furious cast have yet to sign deals to return for the final film. Additionally, it’s said that a release date has still yet to be determined by Universal Pictures, the studio that owns this automobile-centric IP. Executives are, however, still willing to move forward with production, according to the insiders. However, the powers that be will apparently only give the green light if one key aspect of production changes.

More on Fast & Furious (Image credit: Universal Pictures) I'm An Unapologetic Fan Of Fast & Furious Movies, But I Think The Franchise Missed Its Perfect Ending Years Ago

Execs purportedly want the filmmakers to find a way to make FF11 in a more affordable manner compared to the more recent installments. Back in 2023, Fast X didn’t fare well at the box office, as it finished its run with a global haul of $705 million against a reported budget of around $340 million. The Louis Leterrier-directed film became the fifth highest grossing movie of that year, but it also marked the FF franchise’s lowest haul at the box office in a decade. With that, execs reportedly want a $200 million budget for Fast 11, so that even if the BO total isn’t super high, the film could still theoretically turn a profit. However, per WSJ, the current script for Fast X: Part 2 would cost about $250 million to produce.

Fast & Furious 11’s reported problems coincide with a shift in Hollywood that’s seen a number of massive franchises see lower returns at the box office in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The landscape is changing, with even director James Cameron discussing how he’s trying to make Avatar 4 and 5 more affordably. So, while these details aren’t confirmed, the notion of Universal wanting to be more fiscally conscious when making the latest FF movie isn’t far-fetched, given the state of the industry.

What Have Vin Diesel And His FF Co-Stars Said About Closing Out The Franchise?

Over the years, Vin Diesel has been one of the biggest proponents of the Fast & Furious franchise, and he’s shown no lack of enthusiasm when talking about the final film. Even ahead of FuelFest, in November 2024, Diesel shared a BTS tease of what appeared to be filming for the eleventh film. This past January, Diesel also re-affirmed his desire to film in LA, as a means of bringing business to the city. Even this past week, Diesel shared a cryptic Instagram post about "returning to the streets."

Meanwhile, the rest of the Fast cast has spoken generally about concluding the franchise. Mia Toretto actress Jordana Brewster wants to return to the roots of FF by telling a “gritty” story set in Los Angeles. Ludacris – who plays Tej Parker – is also looking forward to ending the series on a high note, and the rapper-turned-actor also believes the franchise could still expand past Fast 11.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The priority right now, though, seems to be getting that final installment in the main Fast & Furious series off the ground, though. All in all, insiders give the impression that there’s a mutual desire to make the movie, though there just has to be common ground on the budget. Even if the franchise does get back to its roots by filming in the streets of LA, that could be pricey given how it's become expensive to film in the city. We’ll just have to wait and see what lies ahead at the end of the road for Vin Diesel and co.’s final FF flick.