The Story Behind That Time A Home Alone Star Ran Up A $7000 Tab On Donald Trump's Dime

After you watch the Home Alone sequel Lost in New York, it’s natural to want your own Plaza Hotel experience like Kevin McCallister had. In fact, you can credit President Donald Trump for lending the famed establishment for the ‘90s movie, as he was the owner at the time. Funny story though: Daniel Stern, who you remember as Marv, recalls running up a $7,000 tab on the businessman’s dime at the Plaza.

Even though Daniel Stern established his career as the narrator of one of the best sitcoms of all time , The Wonder Years, and as Phil Berquist in the City Slicker movies, his role in the Home Alone films still holds a dear place in his heart after over three decades. In his new memoir Home and Alone (via Page Six ), Stern shared a lot of juicy stories about his time filming the Chris Columbus movies, like dealing with a “Tarantula Wrangler” in the first movie and his bonds with the cast. There’s even one noteworthy story about the time Stern ran a $7,000 tab during a night of drinks all on Donald Trump’s, tab.

Daniel Stern’s $7K Tab on Donald Trump’s Dime

In Daniel Stern’s memoir, he recalls how Trump, then-owner of the Plaza Hotel during Home Alone 2's production, arrived at the Oak Room with his then-wife, the late Ivana Trump, while Stern and crew members were enjoying a drink. With the former Apprentice host “feeling like the host-with-the-most” to pick up the tab for the group, the group held their glasses towards Trump in appreciation.

However, Daniel Stern and his pals sure had a fun night of drinking on Donald Trump’s dime. The night involved “round after round of drinks” for the whole bar and continuing to drink “until there was no more.” By the time the party was over at 4 a.m. closing time, the Bushwhacked actor estimated the final tab was at least $7K! This actually reminds me of the end of Home Alone 2 when we discover how much Kevin spent on room service. Both moments sure involved extravagant luxury with someone else picking up the tab.

Donald Trump’s Involvement in Home Alone 2

Not only did Donald Trump let the cast and crew film Home Alone 2 at his Plaza Hotel, but he also had a cameo appearance in the movie . You may remember him getting stopped by Kevin McCallister, who asked him for directions to where the lobby was. With only one single line of dialogue, we didn’t have to second-guess the identity of this random man walking past Kevin. Plus, his status as the then-hotel owner added a dash of humor to the cameo appearance.

Home Alone director Chris Columbus made claims about Donald Trump’s cameo appearance , saying the only way the media personality would allow him to use his hotel was if he had a cameo. While the Harry Potter director said he planned to cut the cameo scene, the audience recognized the then-real estate celebrity during a preview screening and cheered at his appearance. Therefore, Trump’s cameo stayed in the final product. The Queens native has said he’s proud of the work he’s done in Home Alone 2 and other TV and film appearances he’s made throughout his career.

It looks like Daniel Stern had a lot of fun with President Donald Trump’s offer to pay the bill during Home Alone 2… $7,000 worth of fun. Based on Stern’s claims, it sounds like it really was a night to remember at the Plaza Hotel. You can watch President Trump’s cameo and the rest of the memorable cast in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, available on your Disney+ subscription. You can also purchase Stern’s memoir Home and Alone on Amazon and your local bookstore.