The Story Behind That Time Isla Fisher Almost Drowned While Filming Now You See Me

When working in entertainment, everything is supposed to be fake. There shouldn’t be a real life threat to one’s life when getting behind the camera. Even with stunt doubles, there green screens, mo-cap and other ways to do more harrowing stunts and blood pumping scenes safely. However, despite all this, accidents do still happen from time to time. Nothing is guaranteed, and actress Isla Fisher shared her harrowing experience while on set and it’s chilling.

In an interview with Cineatomy, actress Isla Fisher shared her experience on the set of 2013’s Now You See Me. For those who haven’t seen the movie, it’s about a group of magicians and escape artists called the Four Horsemen who undergo grandiose heists. Across the entirety of the film the various cast members are all shown to be doing dangerous stunts. In the interview, Fisher shared about a particular scene where she was trying to break out of a water trap and nearly led to her drowning.

Some stunts in certain movies require risk for both the actors and stunt doubles alike, and there are plenty of instances where a stunt has gone wrong. Maze Runners’ Dylan O’Brien suffered multiple head injuries and was rushed to the hospital after a stunt on set went wrong. Daniel Craig needed surgery after an injury he sustained while on the set of Spectre. There was even an instance where Paramount ended up paying $18.5 million after three extras were injured while on the set of Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

While action packed movies are fun to watch, and a good blood pumping action scene is usually the first thing we talk about when we walk out the theater doors. However, personal safety is sometimes at risk to get us those scenes. There is a very good system in place to ensure the safety of actors, however as shown there is a good collection of outliers.

Knowing what happened behind the scenes makes this Now You See Me scene a lot more bone-chilling, and I have a lot of respect for Isla Fisher seeing as despite that incident, she reprised her role for two sequels. As of currently you can rent Now You See Me and its sequel on Amazon. As for the third movie in the trilogy, Now You See Me 3 will be released on November 14, 2025. Be sure to look through the 2025 release schedule to learn what other movies come out this year.