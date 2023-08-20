Strays Director Gets Real About What It Was Like To Get Will Ferrell And Jamie Foxx In A Room Together, And I Wish I Could've Been A Fly On The Wall
Sounds like it was all belly laughs.
The 2023 movie schedule has been filled with offbeat films, between Cocaine Bear, Beau Is Afraid and the Winnie the Pooh horror movie, but the year is only halfway over. One of this week’s high-profile releases is Strays, a rated-R talking dog movie that’s something of a raunchy Homeward Bound. When the movie’s director spoke about making the film, he talked about what it was like to get some of Strays’ voice cast in the same room, and it sounds like making this wild comedy was an absolute blast.
When Josh Greenbaum spoke about his experience making the movie, he gushed about pairing up Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in particular. Oh, what I would have given to have been a fly on the wall during those recording sessions. Here’s what he said:
Greenbaum made the smart decision to get the improv actors together when recording their lines, especially because bouncing off one another’s energies and humor is a reason why those talents are so funny. Josh Greenbaum also said this to ComicBook:
It sounds like Ferrell and Foxx were majorly vibing in the vocal booth for what became their first time working with one another in their careers. In Strays, Ferrell plays Reggie, a fiercely loyal pup to his owner, while Foxx’s French bulldog Bug is a more hardened doggo. The movie features predominantly real dog performances, a fact that even surprises the director with actors like Ferrell and Foxx voicing them. The production even captured the real dogs humping in the raunchy movie as part of the comedy’s many hilarious bits.
As the movie hits theaters, Strays is receiving mixed reviews from critics overall, with reviews not holding back about their thoughts on the movie’s content. CinemaBlend gave the movie a three out of five stars in its Strays review, with Eric Eisenberg sharing that the comedy is an “impressive feat of filmmaking” thanks to what it was able to capture from the canine performers, but ultimately he didn’t find it to be that funny.
Along with Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx obviously having a blast as their dog characters, the movie also features the voice performances of Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Sofia Vergara and Josh Gad along with Will Forte, Brett Gelman, Greta Lee and Dennis Quaid playing humans in the live-action movie. You can check out Strays in theaters now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Erik Swann