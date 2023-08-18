Strays Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before

Though some think Hollywood should hit pause on live-action talking animal movies , it doesn’t look like the trend is going to slow down anytime soon. The latest addition to the collection of talking dog films, Josh Greenbaum’s Strays , is now playing in theaters and brings with it an R-rated story and a star-studded group of actors who bring the adorable (and not-so-adorable) pooches to life.

As seen in the first Strays trailer, this isn’t as family-friendly as the best dog movies on Disney+ , but that's okay, as the foul-mouthed canine-centric comedy gives the actors and comedians who portray its main characters plenty of time to do what they do best: make us laugh. If you’ve recently watched the 2023 new movie and want to know where you’ve seen the Strays cast before, look no further…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures; Warner Bros.)

Reggie (Will Ferrell)

Leading off the Strays cast as Reggie, a recently abandoned Border Terrier, is Will Ferrell in his latest voice role.

Prior to providing the voice for a gullible pup who makes a new life (and a sweet revenge plan) on the streets with a group of stray dogs, the former Saturday Night Live mainstay portrayed characters in animated movies like Curious George, Megamind, and The LEGO Movie. Outside of the realm of animation (and popular SNL skits ), the comedic actor has done a little bit of everything, with several of Ferrell’s funniest performances also being some of the best comedies of all time like Elf, Talladega Nights, and Step Brothers.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures; Sony Pictures)

Bug (Jamie Foxx)

Taking Reggie under his wing, er, paw, is a street-smart Boston Terrier that goes by the name of Bug, who is portrayed by none other than Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx.

The actor, who played large roles in some of the best movies of the 2000s , has been a major force in Hollywood for decades at this point in his career thanks to unforgettable performances in everything from Dreamgirls to Django Unchained and Booty Call to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Though he took home Best Actor for his unforgettable portrayal of the titular character in Ray, there are also several other Foxx performances deserving of an Oscar .

(Image credit: Universal Pictures; Sky)

Maggie (Isla Fisher)

Next up is Isla Fisher, who joins the cast as Maggie, an Australian Shepherd who runs in the same pack as Reggie and Bug while on their wild escapades. Just like her co-stars, this is the latest in a long line of voice roles for the Australian actress.

Over the years, Fisher has appeared in animated movies like Horton Hears a Who!, Rise of the Guardians, Back to the Outback, and the outstanding Rango, as well as multiple small-screen cartoons. However, the actress is probably best remembered for starring roles in Confessions of a Shopaholic, Now You See Me, and Wedding Crashers, to name only a few. Fisher has also given commanding performances in the likes of Nocturnal Animals, The Great Gatsby, and Blithe Spirit throughout her career.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures; NBC)

Hunter (Randall Park)

Rounding out the pack of pooches with mouths like sailors in the Strays cast is a therapy Great Dane named Hunter voiced by Randall Park, who you may remember from a number of his best performances , including a brief appearance as “Asian Jim” in a ridiculous prank on The Office.

Park’s involvement with the movie comes after a string of other voice roles, including a small part in the Paw Patrol: The Movie cast a couple of years ago, which followed other animated movies like The Lego Ninjago Movie and The Samurai of Tsushima as well as a string of animated shows that includes Star Trek: Lower Decks, BoJack Horseman, and Human Resources.

Also, Park is in the middle of an impressive 2023, which has included his directorial debut with Shortcomings, a reprisal of his Jimmy Woo role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (with The Marvels to follow), and the upcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Doug (Will Forte)

One of the few human characters to appear in our breakdown of the Strays cast, Will Forte shows up in the movie as Doug, Reggie’s former owner who’s the impetus for the dog’s revenge scheme to begin with.

Like Ferrell, Forte made a name for himself on Saturday Night Live, spending most the 2000s as a member of the show’s cast. In the years that have followed his 2010 departure from the sketch comedy program, the comedian and actor has gone on to appear on shows like The Last Man on Earth, The Great North, The Cleveland Show, 30 Rock, and countless others. His list of film credits is just as impressive, with everything from Nebraska to Booksmart and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. He’s even appeared in one of the best SNL movies , MacGruber, in which he portrayed his classic character from the show.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Dennis Quaid As Himself

Continuing the tradition of actors playing themselves in movies , Dennis Quaid appears as, believe or not, himself, or at least a version of himself, as seen in the second teaser trailer .

Quaid’s career is one that goes back nearly 50 years, and during that time, he’s appeared in everything from over-the-top end-of-the-world disaster thrillers like The Day After Tomorrow to funny family movies like the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, and so much more. His versatile list of credits also includes The Right Stuff, Great Balls of Fire, Traffic, and A Dog’s Purpose, another pup-based movie, though also one with a much different tone.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Other Actors In The Strays Cast

In addition to the main actors who either provide the voice of a character or appear in a live-action role in the movie, the Strays cast also includes some other major stars whose roles weren’t officially disclosed ahead of the films’ August 2023 release.

What Critics Think Of Strays: Critics Have Seen Strays And They Did Not Hold Back With Their Thoughts About Will Ferrell’s R-Rated Talking Dog Comedy

This includes Frozen and Beauty and the Beast standout Josh Gad, former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, Blue Beetle cast member Harvey Guillén, Stranger Things all-star Brett Gelman, legendary Seinfeld actor Rob Riggle, and Fleabag actor Jamie Demetriou.