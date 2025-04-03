Superman’s Cast Got Asked About What Other DC Characters They’d Love To Play, And Nicholas Hoult Hilariously Threw Back To His Failed Batman Audition

News
By published

Funny guy, that Nicholas Hoult.

First look at Nicholas Hoult&#039;s Lex Luthor (and his shaved head) from the first Superman trailer.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I don’t think there’s any doubt that Superman is going to be one of the tentpole upcoming movies this summer (though there may be a question of how tentpole), so anticipation was high about what we might learn about the movie ahead of us live-blogging Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon 2025 event. The studio saved its best for last, and brought out James Gunn along with the three leads in the new (potential) franchise: our David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan (who method dressed in a dress nodding to The Daily Planet) and Nicholas Hoult. The latter tends to be very funny and amusingly threw back to his previous failed DC auditions while onstage.

Here’s what happened. While I thought I was more interested in hearing about how Krypto the Superdog got fleshed out in James Gunn’s weird and wonderful brain, it turns out an innocuous question posed to our two heroes (and one villain) really took the cake during the panel for me. When asked what other DC characters they’d love to play, our newest Lex Luthor went right for the jugular and tackled the elephant in the room: his previous failed Batman (and Superman) auditions.

Well, I auditioned for Batman and Superman. … It’s funny, the first time I read [and] there [was] an inkling I’d be a better Lex I was like, ‘Shit that’s who I should be playing all along.’

An unexpected answer, for sure, but fitting as well, and the way he delivered the unfortunate reminder was funny, to boot. Back in 2019, Hoult auditioned for Batman alongside Robert Pattinson, who ultimately landed the role. He confirmed the reports himself later, admitting he wouldn’t have “done as good a job” as the other actor did.

He also auditioned for the role that ultimately went to David Corenswet, before ultimately coming to his senses and realizing he really was a better fit for a villain in the upcoming DC movie.

Having said this, it might seem like Hoult is 0 for 2 in the hero game, but he’s actually 1 for 3 if you’re counting Marvel, where he played Beast in the previous X-Men trilogy (after a weird audition involving a Family Guy character).

As for fellow co-stars Corenswet and Brosnahan, both had intriguing ideas for where they’d go in Gunn’s new era of DC. Corenswet said he “loved the animated series when Batman and Superman switched spots” and he’d like to play out that arc. Brosnahan said she, like Hoult, would love to try her hand at playing a female Lex Luthor, and promised she’d “commit to shaving” her head. I'm kind of now wondering what Brosnahan would have been like as Cassandra Nova, but I digress.

The three will make their DC debut as Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor on July 11, 2025.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about batman
The Riddler (Jim Carrey) talks to Two-Face, while Batman (Val Kilmer) talks to Chase Meridian in Batman Forever.

'A Generational Talent': Jim Carrey Pays Tribute To Batman Forever Co-Star Val Kilmer After Death At 65
Michael Caine and Heath Ledgerin The Dark Knight

Michael Caine Says The Dark Knight Co-Star Heath Ledger Was ‘Lovely’, But It Sounds Like Seeing Him As The Joker Was A Whole Other Thing
Adam Scott in closing elevator in Severance

Adam Scott Was Asked About Ben Wyatt's Severance-Like Pitch On Parks And Rec, And His ‘Extra Weird’ Reaction Has Big Severed Energy

See more latest
Most Popular
Adam Scott in closing elevator in Severance
Adam Scott Was Asked About Ben Wyatt's Severance-Like Pitch On Parks And Rec, And His ‘Extra Weird’ Reaction Has Big Severed Energy
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast stand together outside in the daylight in the series finale.
I'm Excited About The Buffy Reboot Pilot, But There's One Part Of The OG Series It Needs To Include
Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher and Steven Weber. as Dean Archer in Chicago Med Season 10
Chicago Med's Latest Episode Has Me Conflicted About Archer And Hannah's Relationship, But Steven Weber And Jessy Schram Nailed It
Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2
Masters Of The Universe, The Accountant 2 And More At CinemaCon 2025's Amazon MGM Panel - Live Blog
Scarlett Johansson in sunglasses and a white tank in Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Scarlett Johansson Is Already Method Dressing In Khakis (And Heels!) For Jurassic World Rebirth, But I’m Loving Director Gareth Edwards Roasting Her Even More
Courteney Cox and David Arquette in Scream standing on the road looking at unsure of a car driving toward them.
David Arquette And Courteney Cox’s Daughter 'Tried' To Watch Scream, And I’m Chuckling Over Her Short And Blunt Response To The Movie
From left to right: Janine looking to her right with her hands clasped and on the table, Ava smiling, and Gregory looking to his right on Abbott Elementary.
Abbott Elementary: After Janine's Pivotal Conversation With Ava About Her Job, I Have One Major Question About The Teacher's Relationship With Gregory
Molly (Michelle Williams) and best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), wrapped up in comfortable winter clothes, share an amused look as they sit smiling in a hospital waiting room in comedy drama series Dying for Sex.
How To Watch Dying For Sex Online: Stream Every Episode Of The Comedy Drama Series Free From Anywhere Now
Kathy Bates stands in the print center looking determined in Matlock S1 E8 - &quot;No, Monsters, No.&quot;
'The Bane Of My Existence:' Kathy Bates Opened Up About The Hardest Part Of Filming Matlock
Freddy Fazbear walking through crowd in Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s 2
Jason Blum Addressed The Five Nights At Freddy’s Streaming Snafu As First Look At The Sequel Drops: 'I Know'